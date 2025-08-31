Music
Music
Music

Taylor Swift crowned Billboard's top artist of the 21st century

Taylor Swift
Photos: Collected

Billboard has unveiled its ranking of the greatest artists of the 21st century, placing Taylor Swift at the top. The singer-songwriter has dominated the charts and redefined what it means to be a global music icon.

Since her Billboard debut in 2006 at age 16, Swift has accumulated 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200—the most for any woman—and 12 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100. She became the first artist to hold all top 10 positions on the Hot 100 simultaneously with songs from "Midnights" in November 2022. In 2024, she claimed the first 14 slots following the release of "Tortured Poets Department."

The top 10 list also includes Drake, Rihanna, Post Malone, Eminem, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Usher. Only Eminem, Usher, and Beyoncé debuted before 2000, highlighting the dominance of newer artists in this century.

Swift has also reached unprecedented financial heights. According to Forbes, her net worth stands at $1.6 billion, making her a self-made billionaire through her music alone. Nearly $800 million comes from royalties and touring, her music catalogue is valued at around $600 million, and her real estate holdings total approximately $110 million. She became a billionaire in October 2023, largely due to her Eras Tour and her extensive catalogue.

Beyond her music, Swift has become a cultural phenomenon. Her engagement to American football star Travis Kelce keeps her in the global spotlight, yet it is her artistry that secures her place in music history. With a career spanning country, pop, indie, and alternative sounds, Swift has proven herself both an innovator and a master of reinvention.
 

