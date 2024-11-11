Taylor Swift, BTS' Jimin, and Blackpink’s Lisa dominate ‘2024 MTV EMAs’ with big wins

Taylor Swift, Tyla, and Sabrina Carpenter have emerged as the top winners at the "2024 MTV Europe Music Awards". The evening also featured a heartfelt video tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Although Taylor Swift did not attend the event, she took home the most awards of the night, winning Best Artiste, Best Live, Best US Act, and Best Video for her hit song "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone.

In her video acceptance speech, Taylor expressed deep gratitude to Post Malone, calling him "the most amazing co-star possible."

South Korean band Le Sserafim. Photo: MTV EMA's Instagram account

Tyla followed closely with three significant awards: Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act. The South African singer, who was recently honored with a Global Impact Award at Billboard's R&B No1s event in New York, wowed the audience with an electrifying performance. She delivered a high-energy medley of "Push 2 Start" and "Water," joined by a dynamic troupe of dancers, leaving the crowd exhilarated.

Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, who were both absent from the event, won Best Song for "Espresso" and Best Pop, respectively. Despite multiple nominations, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX left empty-handed, unable to secure wins in any of the five categories in which they were nominated.

Shawn Mendes. Photo: MTV EMA's Instagram account

BTS' Jimin took home the Best K-pop award, while the K-pop group Le Sserafim won Best Push.

Blackpink's Lisa celebrated two wins at the 2024 MTV EMAs in Manchester, UK, on November 10. She earned the Best Collaboration award for her song "New Woman" with pop sensation Rosalía and received the Biggest Fans award, celebrating her extensive fan base across Southeast Asia, especially in her home country, Thailand.

Tyla. Photo: MTV EMA's Instagram account

Eminem won Best Hip-Hop, Liam Gallagher took Best Rock, and Imagine Dragons claimed Best Alternative.

Check out the complete winners list here:

Best Song: Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Video: Fortnight - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Best Collaboration: New

Woman - Lisa ft. Rosalia

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best Pop: Ariana Grande

Best K-Pop: Jimin

Best Asian Act: BINI

Best PUSH: LE SSERAFIM

Biggest Fans: Lisa

Best New: Benson Boone

Best Rock: Liam Gallagher

Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons

Best Electronic: Calvin Harris

Best Hip-Hop: Eminem

Best R&B: Tyla

Best Latin: Peso Pluma

Best Afrobeats: Tyla

Global Icon: Busta Rhymes

The 2024 MTV EMAs were held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, last Sunday (November 10).