Taylor Swift, BTS' Jimin, and Blackpink’s Lisa dominate ‘2024 MTV EMAs’ with big wins
Taylor Swift, Tyla, and Sabrina Carpenter have emerged as the top winners at the "2024 MTV Europe Music Awards". The evening also featured a heartfelt video tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne.
Although Taylor Swift did not attend the event, she took home the most awards of the night, winning Best Artiste, Best Live, Best US Act, and Best Video for her hit song "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone.
In her video acceptance speech, Taylor expressed deep gratitude to Post Malone, calling him "the most amazing co-star possible."
Tyla followed closely with three significant awards: Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act. The South African singer, who was recently honored with a Global Impact Award at Billboard's R&B No1s event in New York, wowed the audience with an electrifying performance. She delivered a high-energy medley of "Push 2 Start" and "Water," joined by a dynamic troupe of dancers, leaving the crowd exhilarated.
Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, who were both absent from the event, won Best Song for "Espresso" and Best Pop, respectively. Despite multiple nominations, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX left empty-handed, unable to secure wins in any of the five categories in which they were nominated.
BTS' Jimin took home the Best K-pop award, while the K-pop group Le Sserafim won Best Push.
Blackpink's Lisa celebrated two wins at the 2024 MTV EMAs in Manchester, UK, on November 10. She earned the Best Collaboration award for her song "New Woman" with pop sensation Rosalía and received the Biggest Fans award, celebrating her extensive fan base across Southeast Asia, especially in her home country, Thailand.
Eminem won Best Hip-Hop, Liam Gallagher took Best Rock, and Imagine Dragons claimed Best Alternative.
Check out the complete winners list here:
Best Song: Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Best Video: Fortnight - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone
Best Collaboration: New
Woman - Lisa ft. Rosalia
Best Live: Taylor Swift
Best Pop: Ariana Grande
Best K-Pop: Jimin
Best Asian Act: BINI
Best PUSH: LE SSERAFIM
Biggest Fans: Lisa
Best New: Benson Boone
Best Rock: Liam Gallagher
Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons
Best Electronic: Calvin Harris
Best Hip-Hop: Eminem
Best R&B: Tyla
Best Latin: Peso Pluma
Best Afrobeats: Tyla
Global Icon: Busta Rhymes
The 2024 MTV EMAs were held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, last Sunday (November 10).
Comments