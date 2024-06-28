Lisa dazzles as a ‘Rockstar’ in new single

Lisa has returned with a new single titled "Rockstar", accompanied by a music video that perfectly captures the song's explosive energy.

The renowned rapper, singer, and dancer from the K-pop group Blackpink travelled to her homeland, Thailand, to film the dance-intensive video for her new single, "Rockstar" — transforming the streets of Bangkok into her stage.

"Rockstar" marks the first release under the collaboration between RCA Records and LLOUD Co, the management company LISA established earlier this year.

The track, co-written by Lisa, Brittany Amaradio, James Essien, Lucy Healey, Ryan Tedder, and Sam Homaee, with production by Tedder and Homaee, was initially teased on TikTok earlier this month. LISA's debut on the platform set a Guinness World Record by amassing 1 million followers in just over two hours.

In September 2021, Lisa launched her solo career with the two-track single album "Lalisa", released through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. The album featured the title track and "Money".

Lisa made history by becoming the first K-pop solo artiste to win awards at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022, where she won best K-pop for "Lalisa".

Two years prior, her group Blackpink became the first all-female K-pop group to win a VMA.