Blackpink's Lisa launches label LLOUD

Today, Blackpink's Lisa definitively put an end to the rumors and speculations by confirming the implications of her cryptic updates. The Thai rapper and K-pop idol revealed the establishment of her own label, named LLOUD, via her Instagram account.

Announcing the label's name to the global audience, the singer asserted her intention to present her vision for music and entertainment endeavours through LLOUD. She further encouraged others to join her in this thrilling journey of exploring new frontiers, as expressed in the caption accompanying the Instagram post.

Her company's Instagram account made its debut on February 7, preceding the official announcement. Two enigmatic photoshoots teased the impending news from Lisa. While many fans speculated about a possible Hollywood debut, the direction shifted as the rapper asserted control over her artistic expression entirely.

The LLOUD by Lisa website further revealed the label's aspirations to "transcend genres and connect generations." At the heart of the company's identity lies "relentless innovation and commitment to authenticity." Lisa's label aims to challenge limits and create music that not only dominates charts but also defies categorisation.

The agency has now established an official X (formerly Twitter) account and a YouTube channel. Presently, Lisa stands as the sole artiste under LLOUD's roster. The website also highlights her recent achievements, such as her collaboration with Bulgari as the luxury brand's ambassador, amongst others.

Regarding the band's status, all Blackpink members will continue to engage in group activities under YG Entertainment. However, with Lisa's new company in operation, her solo endeavours will be overseen by LLOUD.

Lalisa Manobal joins the growing ranks of K-pop artists who are taking charge of their artistic paths. EXO's Baekhyun recently founded his own company, I&B100, with his bandmates Chen and Xiumin also signing on with the company.