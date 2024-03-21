Blackpink finally enters Spotify's Billions Club

Blackpink has achieved a historic milestone by joining Spotify's prestigious Billions Club, an exclusive group that includes renowned pop icons such as Taylor Swift and Justin Timberlake. The popular K-pop girl group reached this milestone after their hit single "How You Like That", released in 2020, amassed over one billion streams on Spotify this week. With this accomplishment, Blackpink becomes the first and only K-pop girl group to achieve such a feat to date.

Comprising four K-pop idols - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - Blackpink has earned the title of the "biggest girl group in the world" due to their immense popularity on a global scale. Their latest achievement on Spotify solidifies their status, with "How You Like That" becoming the first song by a female K-pop group and the first Korean song without collaboration by a K-pop act to surpass 1 billion streams on the platform.

With their 2020 hit, Blackpink has joined another K-pop and global sensation, BTS, who have two tracks, "Dynamite" and "Butter", listed in the Billions Club on Spotify. While this marks the first time Blackpink has made it to this prestigious list collectively, group member Lisa has individually broken records with her solo track "Money". Additionally, Jennie has also achieved over a billion views on YouTube for the music video of her song, "Solo".

As Blackpink's "How You Like That" joins the prestigious Billions Club alongside Swift's "Cruel Summer" and Timberlake's "Mirrors", fans have taken to social media to share congratulatory messages. One fan expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter, "That's a fantastic achievement for Blackpink! Their music continues to resonate with fans worldwide, crossing cultural boundaries and making a significant impact."

A second fan wrote, "The only kpop group to have all members charting on AM, uk off chart, and more. No one doing it like them." Another posted, "Wow, Blackpink dominating Spotify! Guess I need to up my streaming game!"