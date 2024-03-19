Ariana Grande's new drop debuts on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1

Ariana Grande secures her ninth chart-topping debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, "We Can't Be Friends". This milestone solidifies Grande's position as the artiste with the most number of No 1 debuts on the Billboard charts.

"We Can't Be Friends", the second single from Grande's seventh album, "Eternal Sunshine", soared to the top spot upon its release, joining a prestigious lineup of chart-toppers from the pop sensation. Notably, her album itself debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, further underscoring her dominance in the music industry.

Produced and co-written by Max Martin, the hitmaker behind numerous chart-topping tracks, "We Can't Be Friends" propels Martin to new heights as one of the most successful producers in Billboard history. With this achievement, Martin surpasses legendary figures like John Lennon, securing the second-most Hot 100 No 1s among writers.

The success of "We Can't Be Friends" was immediate, accumulating 32.6 million streams and 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions on its release day. Additionally, the track was made available in various versions, including a "string version" and an acapella and instrumental options, catering to diverse listener preferences.

Grande's dominance extends beyond her latest chart-topper, as she now stands as the female artiste with the most No 1 debuts on the Billboard charts, surpassing the record previously held by Taylor Swift. With seven No 1 debuts and nine Hot 100 chart-toppers to her name, Ariana Grande's influence in the music industry remains unparalleled.