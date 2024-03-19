‘A Complete Unknown’: Timothée Chalamet channels Bob Dylan in new biopic

Timothée Chalamet has begun shooting for the biopic of acclaimed singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The 28-year-old actor will play a young Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown".

He was photographed shooting for the film in New York City. As per new photos that were obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the actor was seen on the set of the film that is directed by James Mangold.

In the pictures, the "Dune" star was seen holding an old guitar case in his hand. He was dressed in a brown shirt and jeans, which were paired with a worn-out green jacket, an orange scarf, and a small hat. He also carried a large yellow backpack around. The actor was seen walking by the narrow streets as a vintage car passed by, preferably suiting the setting around the 60s. Pictures from the set were shared widely by the actor's fan pages on social media.

Timothee Chalamet on the set of the Bob Dylan biopic in New York City. pic.twitter.com/erBqHULVoA — 21 (@21metgala) March 17, 2024

Although the details about the biopic are being kept under wraps, it was earlier revealed by the director that Timothée will be providing his own vocals for the film. The biopic will follow the early years of the American singer-songwriter, who went on to become a global sensation. The official confirmation of Timothée's casting was first revealed in 2020, when Searchlight Pictures moved ahead with Bob Dylan's biopic with James and Timothée attached to the project.

But this is not the first time that the actor will use his vocals for a film. Timothée played the world-famous chocolatier Willy Wonka in the prequel film "Wonka," which was released in December 2023. It raked in over USD 600 million at the worldwide box office.

The actor, who earned an Oscar nomination for "Call Me By Your Name", was last seen in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two". Based on the 1965 epic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, the actor played Paul Atreides in the highly acclaimed sequel. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film collected over USD 400 million worldwide.