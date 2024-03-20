‘Quiet on Set’ docuseries: Ex- Nickelodeon star speaks out on abuse

Nickelodeon was a cherished part of many '90s kids' childhood memories. Shows like "All That", "The Amanda Show", and "Drake & Josh" won our hearts and kept us entertained. However, behind the scenes, there were instances of abuse that tarnished the joyful image we had of the cast and crew.

Recently, a four-part docuseries titled "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV '' shed light on the harsh realities of the entertainment industry, revealing how powerful men exploited young talents on set.

The docuseries features former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell publicly sharing his experiences of being abused over two decades ago by Brian Peck, a dialogue coach and actor employed by the network.

Peck pleaded no contest to two charges in 2004 and was sentenced to 16 months in jail. However, the identity of the victim was not disclosed during the court proceedings.

The docuseries which aired on Investigation Discovery on March 17 and 18, primarily focuses on the notorious tenure of producer Dan Schneider at the network.

Schneider, 58, founder and co-president of production company Schneider's Bakery, played a pivotal role in creating and producing popular shows from the late '90s and early 2000s, such as "All That", "Drake & Josh", "iCarly", "Sam & Cat", "The Amanda Show", "Victorious", and "Zoey 101".

Nickelodeon and Schneider's success stemmed from their knack for creating shows tailored specifically for children, starring young actors, during a time when youngsters had limited entertainment choices.

It marked a golden era for children's television, showcasing budding talents who later became stars, like Ariana Grande, Miranda Cosgrove, Amanda Bynes, Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Jamie Lynn Spears, and others.

"Quiet on Set" sheds light on the often harrowing reality behind the scenes, featuring interviews with former staffers, parents, performers, and journalists.

Katrina Johnson, Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, and Bryan Hearne are amongst those who have recently spoken out about their challenging experiences during their time at Nickelodeon.

The docu-series showcases allegations that as Schneider's influence grew, he became a more toxic boss. The docuseries presents claims that he devalued female staff writers, showed favouritism amongst young actors while excluding performers of colour, exhibited bursts of anger disrupting sets, and insisted female staffers give him back massages during production.

Although Schneider doesn't appear for the on-camera interview, he is represented in the series through archival footage and photos. The series also includes text statements from him in which he refutes certain allegations, emphasising that his actions on shows underwent scrutiny by numerous adults, including programming executives, and that he never took gender into account in hiring decisions.

The programme also concludes each episode with a statement from Nickelodeon, affirming its commitment to investigating all formal complaints as part of fostering a safe and professional workplace. Nickelodeon further highlights its adoption of numerous safeguards over the years to ensure alignment with its high standards and the expectations of its audience.

Among the most disturbing sequences in "Quiet on Set" are scenes featuring young actors from Schneider's shows. While seemingly innocent, these scenes also contain troubling sexual innuendos in programming targeted at children. For instance, there's a scene with a young Ariana Grande squeezing a potato suggestively in an attempt to produce juice, as well as a moment where a blob of goo spurts onto the face of Jamie Lynn Spears.

The documentary further reveals instances where former Nickelodeon staffers were convicted of molestation. This includes one individual who initially met child actors as a production assistant, as well as Peck, who portrayed characters and interacted with young performers on Schneider-led productions.

But the most heartbreaking moments of the show come as Bell relates his story. He says Peck convinced him to drop his father as manager and then involved himself deeply in the young performer's life. Eventually, Bell said, Peck began abusing him sexually, creating a situation the young performer felt he couldn't escape from.

"The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal," Bell tells the camera at one point, shifting in his seat. "I really don't know how to elaborate on that on camera… Why don't you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and that'll answer your question. I don't know how else to put it."

Bell, now 37, also speaks about problems with self-destructive behaviour as he grew older. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanour charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles, connected to an incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl.

Fans who grew up with these shows and stars, enjoying their kids-running-the-asylum vibe, may be particularly troubled to hear that performers were exposed to these kinds of predators and toxic work environments. It's tough to imagine what these stars' bright smiles and sunny attitudes onscreen might have been hiding, though some have spoken out in the past, including former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy who wrote the searing memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died".

The pop icon Ariana Grande is known for her numerous chart-topping hits, but to the Y2K generation, she's remembered as Cat Valentine from "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat". The premiere of the "Quiet on Set" series revealed a troubling clip of Grande being sexualised at a young age.

She's depicted "milking" a potato. In the episode "Rising Stars, Rising Questions," a montage of disturbing clips and visuals is presented, including one featuring Ariana's video. Before the videos play, an interview subject explains, "There are all these setups that reference porn."

Another video in the montage shows Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in a sexually suggestive scene from "Zoey 101".

In many respects, a docuseries like this represents a logical evolution from the exposure of toxic behind-the-scenes conduct in adult-oriented television, film, and the music industry catalyzed by the #MeToo movement. While there had been prior reports regarding allegations against Schneider and concerning incidents within Nickelodeon shows, the strength of "Quiet on Set" lies in its ability to compel individuals to come forward on camera and compellingly articulate their allegations.

An important question remains: Can programmes like "Quiet on Set" alter popular attitudes regarding the treatment of child actors, much like other works have shifted perceptions about sexual assault, harassment, and workplace conduct within Hollywood's dream factory?