Music
Reuters
Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:46 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:53 AM

Most Viewed

Music

Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Reuters
Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:46 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 11:53 AM
Ariana Grande releases new album 'Eternal Sunshine'
Photo: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Ariana Grande launched her seventh full-length album, titled "Eternal Sunshine", on Friday.

The record is the pop star's first album in three years and comprises 13 tracks.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Grande, 30, debuted the album's lead single "Yes, and?" in January. A music video for the song "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" was released alongside the full album on Friday. Directed by Christian Breslauer, it is inspired by Michel Gondry's 2004 film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

The singer's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, is featured on the album's final track, listed as "Ordinary Things (featuring Nonna)".

Dua Lipa makes history with most tracks in Spotify’s 2 billion club
Read more

Dua Lipa makes history with most tracks in Spotify’s 2 billion club

In addition to new music, fans can also look forward to seeing Grande in John M Chu's film adaptation of the musical "Wicked" alongside Cynthia Erivo later this year. The movie is due out in cinemas globally in November.

Ariana Grande's international hit songs include "Thank U, Next", "7 Rings", "Positions" and "Santa Tell Me".

Related topic:
Ariana GrandeEternal SunshineYes, and?
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ariana Grande to release new album in 2024

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande drops new single “Focus”

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande previews new song

Manchester concert suicide attack prompts security rethinks worldwide

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez separated, heading for divorce

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez separated, heading for divorce 

আপনারা জানেন না সীমান্তে কত ভারতীয় নাগরিকের মৃত্যু হয়েছে: বিএসএফ প্রধান
|বাংলাদেশ

আপনারা জানেন না সীমান্তে কত ভারতীয় নাগরিকের মৃত্যু হয়েছে: বিএসএফ প্রধান

দায়ের কোপে গত এক বছরে ৬০ বিএসএফ সদস্য আহত হয়েছেন।

এইমাত্র
|নির্বাচন

আঙুলের ছাপ না মেলায় ভোট না দিয়ে ফিরে যাচ্ছেন অনেকে

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X