Dua Lipa makes history with most tracks in Spotify’s 2 billion club

Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 05:12 PM

Photo: Variety

Dua Lipa has carved her name in music history as the first female artiste to have four songs, each surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify. The pop sensation's latest milestone comes as her hit track "Levitating" joins the elite "2 billion club" on the popular streaming platform.

With chart-topping hits like "Don't Start Now", "One Kiss", "New Rules", and now "Levitating" featuring DaBaby, Dua Lipa solidifies her position as a dominant force in the music industry. Each of these tracks has amassed an impressive number of streams, with "Don't Start Now" leading the pack at over 2.5 billion streams.

As of December 2023, both Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo joined Dua Lipa in having multiple songs surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify. However, as of March 2024, Dua Lipa stands alone as the sole female artist with four songs achieving this remarkable success.

In addition to her historic achievement on Spotify, Dua Lipa has also made waves in 2024 with her comeback singles. She kicked off the Grammy season with the debut of "Training Season", followed by the release of her psychedelic-influenced single "Houdini" in November of last year. Her "Dance the Night" from the blockbuster "Barbie" earned two Grammy nominations, further solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the music industry.
 

 

