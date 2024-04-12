Barca to wear singer Karol G logo in Madrid Clasico showdown

Barcelona will sport the logo of Colombian singer Karol G on ther shirt for the Clasico match with Real Madrid next week, the Spanish champions said Friday.

As part of their sponsorship agreement with music streaming platform Spotify, Barcelona have worn logos of rock band the Rolling Stones, and artists Drake and Rosalia in previous Clasicos.

"This time the chosen artist is Colombia's Karol G, the most streamed female Latin music artist worldwide on Spotify for the last four years in a row," said Barcelona in a statement.

Karol G's barbed wire heart logo will first appear on the women's team's shirt for their Liga F game against Villarreal on Saturday, before the men's team wear it against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 21.

Real Madrid lead La Liga by eight points from Barcelona, who need to win to cut the gap and give them a chance of defending their title.

The Catalans signed their sponsorship deal with Spotify in March 2022 for four seasons and it is reportedly worth 280 million euros ($299 million).