Taylor Swift beats Arijit Singh, becomes second-most followed Spotify artist

Mon Feb 12, 2024 01:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 01:16 PM

Photos: Collected

Taylor Swift made history at the Grammy Awards with her fourth win of the Album of the Year award, a feat no performer had achieved before. With her successful Eras Tour all over the world and her romantic affiliation with the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, Travis Kelce made her even more relatable to her already booming fanbase.

Whilst Indian singing sensation Arijit Singh has become massively successful with his regular releases of soulful Hindi songs, which never failed to reach the hearts of the million, earning him the second most followed artist on Spotify.

In a surprising turn of events, Arijit Singh has beaten Taylor Swift on Spotify a couple of months back by earning her spot as the second most followed artist on Spotify.

With Super Bowl fever in the air, Taylor Swift, whose regular jolly presence in her beau Travis Kelce's football matches, added to the American football craze and made her music resonate with the even greater crowd, making football fans wearing her Era's Tour t-shirts.

Taylor's immensely popular song, "Anti Hero", has once again overtaken Singh to claim the high-ranking spot of the second-followed Spotify artist.

According to Spotify statistics, Ed Sheeran remains at the top with the most Spotify followers. 

As of February 11, Swift has 101,081,218 followers on Spotify, whilst Arijit Singh has 100,883,025 followers. Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, stays firm at the top of the Most Followed Artists on Spotify chart with 113,404,496 followers. Ariana Grande trails in the fourth spot, followed by Billie Eilish,  Drake and Eminem.

"The Tortured Poets Department" is the upcoming eleventh studio album by the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, set for release on April 19, 2024.

Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance Act II’ in Super Bowl advert

 

push notification