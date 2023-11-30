Here’s how to find your Spotify Wrapped

As the year draws to a close, Spotify Wrapped has become a much-anticipated annual tradition for music enthusiasts. This feature of Spotify compiles a comprehensive summary of your musical journey throughout the year, presented in vibrant and engaging graphics. From top songs to unique listening habits, Spotify Wrapped offers users an insightful reflection of their year in music.

Spotify Wrapped is available both on the mobile app and the web this year. Follow these steps:

On mobile:

1. Open your Spotify mobile app.

2. Look out for the banner labelled "your 2023 Wrapped" at the top. If not visible, navigate to the top menu and scroll left to find the Wrapped button.

3. Click on the banner, and you're ready to explore your Wrapped experience.

On the web:

1. Visit the Spotify website and sign in to your account.

2. Keep an eye out for the Wrapped announcement.

3. Click on the "Check it out" button to access your Wrapped slideshow, or visit Spotify.com/wrapped directly.

While Spotify Wrapped promises an exciting exploration, users may encounter occasional glitches. Some users reported encountering error messages when accessing Wrapped on laptops, possibly due to high traffic.

If you face any issues, consider trying again after a short interval or opt for the mobile app, which appears to offer a smoother experience.