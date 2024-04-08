Spotify to let users craft playlists with text prompts

Spotify, in their official blog, recommends combining genres, moods, artists, and decades for the best results. Image: Haithem Ferdi/ Unsplash.

Spotify, the music streaming platform, is releasing its new AI playlists feature into beta. This new functionality allows users to generate custom playlists based on written prompts.

This feature will be made available only to premium users in the U.K. and Australia on Android and iOS devices. However, it is expected to be released in other countries in the coming months.

Beyond traditional genre-based requests, Spotify's AI playlists can respond to a diverse range of prompts, from "relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season" to "a playlist that makes me feel like the main character".

In this new feature, Users can reference various topics including places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours, or emojis to tailor their playlist. Spotify, in their official blog, recommends combining genres, moods, artists, and decades for the best results.

The feature can be accessed through the 'Your Library' tab by tapping the plus button (+) and selecting 'AI Playlist' alongside existing options.

Following playlist generation, users can refine their playlists further by instructing the AI to make adjustments such as "less upbeat" or "more pop". The new playlist can be saved in 'Your Library' by tapping 'Create'.

As per their official statement, Spotify has implemented safeguards to ensure the AI remains appropriate, avoiding offensive prompts or topics related to current events or specific brands.