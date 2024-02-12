Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance Act II’ in Super Bowl advert

During a commercial break at the Super Bowl, Beyoncé surprised fans with the announcement of her highly anticipated album "Renaissance Act II."

The advertisement, sponsored by Verizon, featured the singer pushing the boundaries of absurdity to "break the internet" in various ways, including playing the saxophone, dressing as "Bar-bey," and even running for president.

At the climax of the ad, Beyoncé declares, "Okay, they're ready. Drop the new music," signalling the release of two new songs titled "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Set to hit shelves on March 29, the album is expected to explore the country genre, adding a new dimension to Beyoncé's versatile musical repertoire.

Veep star Tony Hale makes a cameo in the advertisement, humorously monitoring the internet's response to Beyoncé's antics.

Following the commercial, Beyoncé was spotted at the Super Bowl venue in Las Vegas with her husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. She appeared calm and collected, casually sipping a drink amidst the excitement.

This announcement marks the second phase of Beyoncé's Renaissance project, following the release of the first instalment in July 2022. The initial album earned Beyoncé her record-breaking 32nd Grammy Award.

Shortly after the release of "Renaissance Act II," Beyoncé will embark on the Renaissance World Tour, promising fans an immersive musical experience both on stage and on screen.