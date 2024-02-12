Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite for ‘Deadpool 3’

Marvel fans rejoice as Deadpool and Wolverine team up once again.

During Super Bowl Sunday, Marvel Studios dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine," featuring Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. This marks a reunion between the iconic superhero characters, with Reynolds previously portraying Wade Wilson in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," alongside Jackman's portrayal of Logan, also known as Wolverine.

The trailer release was met with excitement from fans, with Reynolds sharing the trailer on Instagram and jokingly referring to it as the "mercury in retrograde of Marvel Phases."

Reynolds also took to Instagram to celebrate the end of filming for the sequel, directed by Shawn Levy, expressing gratitude to the cast and crew despite facing challenges during production.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" marks the series' first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the rights to incorporate Deadpool and other X-Men characters.

Reynolds and Jackman confirmed Jackman's appearance as Wolverine in the movie back in September 2022, assuring fans that the film would not negate the events of 2017's "Logan."

Production for "Deadpool & Wolverine" faced delays due to the actors' strike, which ended in November, but resumed filming in July 2023.

Rumours suggest that Taylor Swift may make an appearance in the film after being spotted with Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to hit theatres on July 26.