RDJ will sue if future Marvel execs attempt to recreate Iron Man with AI

Robert Downey Jr famously brought the iconic Marvel character Iron Man to life from 2008 to 2019, a role that concluded with Tony Stark's emotional on-screen farewell in "Avengers: Endgame". However, Downey has a sharp stance on any future attempts to resurrect his portrayal through artificial intelligence (AI).

While recently having a candid chat on the "On With Kara Swisher" podcast, the Oscar-winning actor made it clear that he is not interested in an AI-fuelled revival of his character. Should Marvel decide to digitally resurrect his version of Tony Stark, Downey is prepared to take legal action—even from beyond the grave, if need be.

Reflecting on his iconic Iron Man legacy, he firmly stated that he won't allow AI to meddle with his likeness or performance, promising to "pursue all future executives" who might consider it.

"I'm not too concerned about anyone hijacking the essence of my character," Downey remarked, with a touch of humour. "There are only a handful of people making the big calls at Marvel, and I trust them—whether I'm around or not—they wouldn't cross that line."

Kara Swisher pointed out that those same executives will eventually be replaced, to which Downey quipped, "You've got a point there." He then made his stance clear, "Let me just say, I plan to take legal action against any future execs, even if it's purely precautionary."

Swisher playfully reminded him, "But you won't be here." Downey shot back, "That's true, but my law firm will carry on." Marvel Studios and Downey's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This conversation came in the wake of a high-stakes strike by Hollywood video game performers, which began in July after over a year and a half of negotiations with major game studios broke down over AI safeguards. Performers are pushing for stronger measures to protect their work from being duplicated by artificial intelligence.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) leaders have described the dispute, particularly regarding AI, as a critical threat to performers' livelihoods.

AI-related issues also drove last year's significant film and television strikes, where union members rallied for protections in a standoff that lasted four months. In the end, SAG-AFTRA achieved a landmark agreement, mandating productions to secure actors' consent when using digital replicas of their images or performances.

A SAG-AFTRA representative noted that Downey holds the right to refuse any use of digital replicas in films, thanks to a new California law. This legislation, which prohibits unauthorised reproductions of a deceased performer's likeness without explicit consent, was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.

The law, backed by the union, provides essential protection for performers' identities even after their passing.

Robert Downey Jr recently made his highly anticipated Broadway debut with "McNeal", a one-act play by Ayad Akhtar that explores complex themes such as artificial intelligence, the value of artistic integrity, and the ethical concerns surrounding plagiarism and copyright.

Taking on the role of Jacob McNeal, Downey brings to life a celebrated novelist wrestling with alcoholism and mental health struggles, facing a significant moment that could define his career.

Reflecting on the technological landscape, the 59-year-old actor commented, "I don't envy those who are closely tied to this new digital era. The notion that these major tech companies somehow own the future is deeply misguided."

The "On With Kara Swisher" podcast episode offered a deep look into the play's central themes, unpacking questions of truth and power in an AI-dominated world. It also asked whether society has created an unspoken "social contract" to guide ethical AI use.

On the Marvel front, Robert Downey Jr will make his return as the notorious Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday," set to release in 2026. This casting marks an exciting new chapter for fans worldwide.