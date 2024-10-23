'Beef’ to return: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and others join Season 2

Netflix has officially greenlit a second season of "Beef," with Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny confirmed to lead the cast, reported Variety.

Although speculation about a continuation of the series had circulated for some time, the official confirmation has just been released. The new season's plot centres around a young couple who becomes entangled in a tense situation after witnessing a disturbing altercation between their employer and his spouse. This incident sets off a chain of manipulation and power plays within the exclusive environment of a country club, dominated by a Korean billionaire owner.

The upcoming season will feature eight episodes, each running for 30 minutes. Lee Sung Jin returns as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Alongside him, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Jake Schreier will also serve as executive producers, with A24 continuing as the production company.

In its first season, "Beef" followed Wong and Yeun, portraying two individuals whose lives spiral out of control after a road rage incident. The show, which premiered in 2023, received widespread acclaim and went on to win eight Emmy Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.

Oscar Isaac's latest television appearance was in Marvel's Disney+ series "Moon Knight", where he played the lead role. He has also featured in shows like HBO's "Scenes From a Marriage", opposite Jessica Chastain, and the miniseries "Show Me a Hero", both at HBO. His performance in "Scenes From a Marriage" earned him an Emmy nomination.

In addition to his TV work, Isaac is widely recognised for his roles in films like the new "Star Wars" trilogy, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune", and "Ex Machina". He previously worked with Carey Mulligan in the Coen brothers' film "Inside Llewyn Davis".

Carey Mulligan is a three-time Oscar nominee, with nods for her performances in "Maestro", "Promising Young Woman", and "An Education", all in the Best Actress category.

She also earned Golden Globe nominations for those three films, along with a nomination for her work in "She Said". Some of her other notable film credits include "Pride & Prejudice" and "Never Let Me Go". On television, Mulligan has starred in the Netflix series "Collateral" and the British drama "Bleak House", among other projects.

Charles Melton received widespread praise for his performance in the film "May December", where he starred alongside Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. His work in the film garnered numerous awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe nod.

Melton has also appeared in films such as "Bad Boys for Life" and recently completed work on A24's "Warfare". His television credits include roles in "Riverdale", "American Horror Story", and "Poker Face".

Cailee Spaeny's most recent success came with her role in "Alien: Romulus", a part of the iconic "Alien" franchise. She has also starred in films like "Civil War" and portrayed the title character in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla". Additionally, Spaeny will appear in "Wake Up, Dead Man", the third instalment of the "Knives Out" series. On television, she has been seen in shows like "Mare of Easttown", "Devs", and "The First Lady".