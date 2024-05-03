Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac to pair in new vampire thriller movie

A new vampire thriller movie called "Flesh of the Gods" is about to step into the flashy, sybaritic world of 1980s Los Angeles.

Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in "Twilight", and Oscar Isaac, celebrated for his versatility in roles, are joining forces to portray a married couple—Raoul (Isaac), and Alex (Stewart)— in Panos Cosmatos' movie, known for his visually-striking piece "Mandy".

"Flesh of the Gods", set to be introduced at Cannes, is backed by WME Independent, CAA Media Finance, and XYZ Films, boasting an impressive team behind the scenes. The script is by Andrew Kevin Walker, the writer of our all-time favourite "Se7en", and the movie is produced by Adam Mackay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries.

Oscar Isaac and Gena Konstantinakos are also working as producers, representing Mad Gena Media, the production company Isaac co-founded with his wife, Elvira Lind.

"Flesh of the Gods" unfolds in the glitzy 1980s world of Los Angeles. Raoul and Alex embark on a journey from their lap of luxury to explore the city's vibrant nightlife. Their lives take a turn when they meet a mysterious and charismatic figure called Nameless and her group of party-loving folks. Drawn into an extravagant, dream-like world of indulgence, the couple finds themselves on a wild journey.

As Cosmatos said, "Flesh of the Gods", like Los Angeles itself, sits at the boundary between dream and nightmare. This new movie is like an enthralling and captivating ride that takes the audience to the nook of hell. MacKay further said, "We are introducing to you a movie full of fantastic actors, vampires, a cool '80s punk vibe, with amazing directors and writers. It will be the next highly artistic film."

"Flesh of the Gods", which is scheduled to start filming later this year, marks the third project involving Cosmatos and XYZ Films. "Nekrokosm" is set to be the next project from A24, following their recent release of "Love Lies Bleeding," an '80s-style thriller starring Stewart.

The movie is expected to begin filming later this year, with XYZ Films handling international sales at the Cannes Film Festival. Overall, it's a high-energy, electric vampire movie with top-notch talent both in front of and behind the camera.