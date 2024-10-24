Julianne Moore joins 11,000 creatives in warning against unlicensed AI use of artistic work

Prominent figures like ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke have lent their voices to the growing movement, along with actors Kevin Bacon, Rosario Dawson, and F Murray Abraham.

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has joined nearly 11,000 creative professionals in issuing a warning to artificial intelligence (AI) firms against the unlicensed use of their work for AI model training.

In a strongly worded letter, the group condemned the practice as a "major, unjust threat" to artistes' livelihoods, as legal disputes between creatives and tech companies over copyright infringement and unauthorised AI training intensify.

The letter, organised by British composer Ed Newton-Rex, criticises the widespread use of creative works—such as writing, music, and visual art—without proper licensing for training generative AI systems. "The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works and must not be permitted," the letter states.

Prominent figures like ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have lent their voices to the growing movement, along with actors Kevin Bacon, Rosario Dawson, and F Murray Abraham. Organisations such as SAG-AFTRA, the American Federation of Musicians, the European Writers' Council, and Universal Music Group have also signed on.

Newton-Rex, who recently resigned from Stability AI over concerns about the company's practices, highlighted the enormous financial resources poured into AI development. He noted that while firms spend vast amounts on engineering and computing—sometimes up to a billion dollars on a single model—they expect to access training data, which includes creative works, for free. "When AI companies call this 'training data,' they dehumanise it. What we're talking about is people's work—their writing, their art, their music," he told The Guardian.

The letter's release comes as legal battles over AI-related copyright violations escalate. High-profile authors such as John Grisham and George RR Martin are suing OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, for using their work without permission. Similarly, lawsuits have been filed against AI-generated images and music platforms by original creators.

Newton-Rex also criticised the British government's 'opt-out' proposal, which allows creatives to exclude their work from AI training but places the burden on the artistes to do so. He called the system ineffective, stating, "Even the most well-run opt-out schemes get missed by most people. You never hear about it; you miss the email."

Other notable signatories to the letter include authors Kazuo Ishiguro, Ann Patchett, and Kate Mosse, as well as musicians like The Cure's Robert Smith.