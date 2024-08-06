Video game actors hold strike over AI concerns

At the heart of the dispute is the fear that AI could replace human actors, using their likeness and performances without consent or fair compensation. Image: Valerie Macon/AFP (via Getty Images)

Video game actors, represented by SAG-AFTRA, have walked off the job, joining their Hollywood counterparts in a stand against the continued use of artificial intelligence by video game producers. The strike, which began on July 26, 2024, has currently halted the work of numerous high-profile video game makers, including Electronics Arts, Activision Productions, Insomniac Games, Take-Two Interactive, Epic Games, WB Games, and more.

At the heart of the dispute is the fear that AI could replace human actors, using their likeness and performances without consent or fair compensation. As such, the union is demanding clear and enforceable protections for all actors, including voiceover artists, motion capture performers, and stunt actors, as per a recent article by The Verge.

While some progress has been made, the studios' definition of a "performer" and the scope of AI protections remain major sticking points. "Although agreements have been reached on many issues important to SAG-AFTRA members, the employers refuse to plainly affirm, in clear and enforceable language, that they will protect all performers covered by this contract in their AI language," said the guild, as per the article by The Verge. "We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members," added SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

According to a report by IGN, Electronic Arts (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson stated in the company's latest earning call that this strike does not have "any significant short-term impact", as the strike is only limited to games commencing production after September 2023. As such, EA, in specific, does not "expect any near-term disruption to any of the games in development or any of the live services currently running". "That being said, we're committed to continuing to bargain in good faith and are hopeful that the parties can expediently resolve our issues at the bargaining table," added Wilson.

The strike comes on the heels of a similar battle over AI rights in the film and television industry. With the rapid advancement of AI technology, actors are increasingly concerned about the security of their livelihoods and creative control. As per experts, the outcome of this strike could have far-reaching implications for the entertainment industry as a whole.