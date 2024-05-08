Robert Downey Jr set for Broadway debut in new play ‘McNeal’

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr is all set to play the role of Jacob McNeal in the upcoming play "McNeal", penned by Ayad Akhtar and helmed by Bartlett Sher ("To Kill a Mockingbird"). The play is about a gifted author grappling with familial challenges while working on his latest novel.

As per the official synopsis, McNeal is heralded as a luminary in the writing world, perennially considered for the Nobel Prize in Literature. However, his personal life is fraught with complexities including a strained relationship with his son, the pursuit of a new novel, unresolved conflicts, and a keen interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"McNeal" will showcase its teaser at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on September 5, leading up to its grand opening night on September 30. The highly anticipated production will have a limited engagement, concluding on November 24.

Further casting details are yet to be revealed. The stage production will feature scenic design by Michael Yeargan and Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington and Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton. Jennifer Rae Moore will serve as the stage manager.

The production of "McNeal" is being brought to the stage by Lincoln Center Theatre in collaboration with Team Downey.

This year, Downey, the featuring star of "Oppenheimer", earned his first Oscar for his significant portrayal of Lewis Strauss. He will soon make an appearance in an adaptation of the HBO series "The Sympathizer". He also landed a role in Paramount's remake of "Vertigo".

Playwright Akhtar clinched a Pulitzer Prize for his acclaimed work "Disgraced" and has written notable plays such as "Junk", "The Who & the What", and "The Invisible Hand", adding indelible marks to his artistic cap.

Director Bartlett Sher, honoured with a Tony for his direction in Aaron Sorkin's rendition of "To Kill a Mockingbird", has been a fixture as a resident director at Lincoln Center since 2008. His prolific portfolio there incorporate productions such as "The Light in the Piazza", "The King & I", "Oslo", "My Fair Lady", and just recently, "Camelot".

His directorial prowess extends beyond Lincoln Center, with notable contributions to Broadway and the West End, including "Pictures From Home", "The Bridges of Madison County", and "Fiddler on the Roof".