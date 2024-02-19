Robert Downey Jr thanks ‘That Dude’ Christopher Nolan in BAFTAs speech

TV & Film
Photo: Kate Green/ BAFTA

After receiving the best supporting actor BAFTA for his role in "Oppenheimer," Robert Downey Jr. stepped onto the stage to contemplate his career and give a shout-out to "that dude," Christopher Nolan.

"At 15, I aspired to be like Peter O'Toole. At 25, I had the privilege of working with Richard Attenborough and Anthony Hopkins. By 35, I grasped why Dickie thought Tony would be a better role model than Peter," shared Downey Jr. 

"At 42, I collaborated on two films with Guy Ritchie, mastering the art of crafting sizable Hollywood productions with a touch of British sophistication. And for the next 12 years, I portrayed a character named Tony in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," added the actor. 

Continuing, he added, "Recently, Christopher Nolan, that guy, recommended I embrace an understated approach in a final attempt to revive my fading credibility. So, to my fellow nominees, I share this in a year that has been truly extraordinary."

In Nolan's monumental biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the world's first atomic bomb, Downey Jr. portrayed Lewis Strauss, a prominent figure in the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission who, growing hostile towards Oppenheimer, sought to prove his disloyalty to the US.

Having previously clinched the best actor BAFTA for "Chaplin" in 1992, Downey Jr. also earned a nomination for best supporting actor in 2009 for "Tropic Thunder."

In the recent competition, Downey Jr. faced formidable contenders, including Robert De Niro for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Jacob Elordi for "Saltburn," Ryan Gosling for "Barbie," Paul Mescal for "All of Us Strangers," and Dominic Sessa for "The Holdovers."

