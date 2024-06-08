TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:32 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:23 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Asif Akbar’s ‘Boneyard’, starring Mel Gibson to release on July

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:32 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:23 AM
Asif Akbar’s ‘Boneyard’, starring Mel Gibson, out now in US theatres
Photo: Collected

Asif Akbar, an American film director of Bangladeshi origin, has made his mark in Hollywood with films like "Astro", "The Commando", and "Smoke Filled Lungs". Last year, Bangladesh saw the release of his film "MR-9" from the Masood Rana series. 

The latest update to his Hollywood film portfolio, "Boneyard", featuring the legendary actor-director Mel Gibson, will be released on July 5. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The film "Boneyard", inspired by a true story, follows the gripping life of an American FBI agent, portrayed by Mel Gibson. 

Arjun Rampal to come to Dhaka this month
Read more

Arjun Rampal to walk on ramp in Dhaka this month

In his relentless search for the notorious serial killer known as the "Bone Collector," the stakes become personal when his niece goes missing. Finally, he joins forces with the police in a desperate quest to find the Bone Collector.

"Boneyard" also features an impressive cast, including American rapper and actor Curtis James Jackson - popularly known as 50 Cent, Nora Zehetner, and Brian Van Holt. 

Related topic:
Asif AkbarBoneyardMel GibsonAmerican filmHollywoodUS theatresMasood Rana seriesMR-9FBI agent
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Asif's Musical

5y ago

Daniel Radcliffe to play FBI agent in ‘Imperium’

8y ago
Priyanka Chopra says male Bollywood co-stars paid 10 times more than her

Priyanka Chopra says male Bollywood co-stars paid 10 times more than her

1y ago

Nolan responds to criticism of ‘Oppenheimer’ overlooking devastation in Japan

7m ago
Asif Akbar makes an appearance on BBC’s ‘Nadia Ali Show’

Asif Akbar makes an appearance on BBC’s ‘Nadia Ali Show’

3w ago
শীতে অলস বসে থাকতে পারে ৭০ শতাংশ বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র
|বাংলাদেশ

ভর্তুকির এক তৃতীয়াংশই বিদ্যুৎখাতে, বেশির ভাগ যাবে ক্যাপাসিটি চার্জে

বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রগুলো বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন করুক বা না করুক একটা নির্দিষ্ট ফি তাদের উৎপাদনক্ষমতার ওপর ভিত্তি করে নির্ধারণ করা আছে, যা ক্যাপাসিটি চার্জ নামে পরিচিত।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কুমিল্লা সীমান্তে বিএসএফের গুলিতে বাংলাদেশি নিহত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification