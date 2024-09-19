5 movies that teach entrepreneurs more than business school ever could

Films have the power to teleport you from one dimension to another. While we enjoy movies of all sorts from thriller to comedy, some actually give us invaluable life lessons. If you are an entrepreneur or someone who wants to take on that path, these movies are definitely for you to watch.

The Pursuit of Happyness

One of the key entrepreneurial characteristics is perseverance – the ability to bounce back stronger after failure. The Pursuit of Happyness, starring Will Smith and directed by Gabriele Muccino is based on the real-life story of Chris Gardner, which perfectly depicts the story of perseverance and the power of staying motivated.

Chris Gardner goes through severe ups and downs for a year having to take care of his son single-handedly while trying to provide a better life to his family. This movie not only highlights the turbulences faced in work life but also the equal number of obstacles that come from personal life while trying to build a career. This movie is truly an inspiration to fight any obstacle that comes along the way.

Joy

True entrepreneurs can build anything from scratch no matter what adversities they face in life — and this is one lesson this 2015 movie teaches us.

The lead character, Joy Mangano, faces several hurdles and backlash as she tries to set up her business empire using innovative ideas for household items. In the process, she is met with treachery, betrayal, and unforeseen obstacles.

Joy ends up becoming a matriarch in her own right and a very successful businessperson. Her grit and strong suit in innovation and inspiration are what drives her forward combined with turning a deaf ear to what society has to say.

With Jennifer Lawrence as the lead actress, this is one movie every entrepreneur should watch.

Wall Street

This movie tells us the story of ambition and greed and is deemed as one of the most famous films on success and money. This film essentially highlights the desperation of young people to succeed and how they find someone to idolise along the way.

"Wall Street" is also well known for the famous speech, or rather infamous one on "greed is good".

Brilliantly played by Charlie Sheen — the main protagonist — Bud Fox idolises Gordon Gekko (played by Michael Douglas) and aspires to reach his stature and success. Along the way, Bud falls into the trap of insider trading and learns about the other, darker side of trade.

Wall Street serves as a cautionary tale for young and budding entrepreneurs about being wary of unethical routes.

The Aviator

This Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collab tells the story of real-life entrepreneur Howard Hughes. This movie puts the spotlight on the fact that people do not only face external defeats and turbulences on their way to success, but they also deal with internal battles that they have to cope with.

Howard has a case of gradually worsening OCD that deeply impacted his day-to-day life, something he had to fight along with competing with rival companies and luminaries in the film industry with powerful connections.

Despite all odds, he rose to fame and success by remaining passionate about what he did.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

This movie is about a salesman turned entrepreneur who was uncertain about life's trajectory. The lead character, Harpreet Singh played by Ranbir Kapoor has poor academic records and lands a job as a salesman. Even then he is mocked by his seniors and colleagues. To prove himself, he bootstraps his own parallel sales company using the company's resources and acquired knowledge.

A very important lesson to learn from this film is that success is not dictated by academic excellence but rather, we are the ones who can reverse and recreate our path. Additionally, Harpreet's hunger for risks, ability to pick the right people for his team, and his value for his customers are inspiring.

This movie is a must-watch for students who are uncertain about their future after graduation and are looking for a source of inspiration and hope.