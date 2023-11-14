Anne Hathaway reveals being warned her career would be over at 35

At 41 years old, Anne Hathaway has significantly surpassed the warnings she received during her teenage years as an actor. The caution suggested that her career would not thrive beyond a certain age as a woman in Hollywood.

"When I started out as a child artiste, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face," Hathaway recently told NET-A-PORTER magazine. "The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic. Obviously, it doesn't mean we should have a ticker tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: 'There's so much to be proud of and there's so much to fix'," she added.

Anne Hathaway's acting journey began in 2001 with the remarkable success of Disney's "The Princess Diaries," a film she worked on as a teenager. Subsequently, she took on roles in teen fantasy classics like "Ella Enchanted" and ventured into Oscar-nominated dramas such as "Brokeback Mountain".

"It is such a sweet feeling to know that you're kind of woven into someone's life," Hathaway shared about her experience as an actor during the interview with the magazine. "I can't describe the honour of knowing that I'm involved in the moments where people need comfort. It makes me really excited that my journey as a performer has connected with people. I love [when] projects have a life beyond their initial release."

Hathaway received acclaim for her recent performance in "She Came to Me" and has an upcoming release, the indie psychodrama "Eileen", scheduled for next month. She has sustained success well beyond the age of 35. "Eileen" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where she drew attention by discussing her career as a teen actor.

Hathaway made this statement during the film festival, "I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl? I was 16."