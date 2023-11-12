Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi set to visit Dhaka

Renowned Iranian filmmaker producer, and screenwriter Majid Majidi is scheduled to visit Dhaka in January to conduct a special master class during the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival. The acclaimed director has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike with his notable films such as "Children of Heaven", "Color of Paradise", and "Baran".

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, he will share his cinematic insights at the Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium, the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum.

Bangladeshi film critic Bidhan Rebeiro will host the masterclass during the film festival. The organisers will soon announce the schedule for the masterclass, along with the final registration date.

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival is set to run in Dhaka from January 20 to 28, 2024. The festival's overarching theme is "Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society".

With plans to showcase around 250 films from 75 countries, the festival will feature competitions in various sections, including Asian Cinema Section, Retrospective, Tribute, Wide Angle, Bangladesh Panorama Section, Cinema of the World Section, Children Films Section, Women Filmmakers Section, Short and Independent Films Section, and Spiritual Films Section.