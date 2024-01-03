Jaya Ahsan’s Iranian film to screen at Dhaka Int’l Film Festival

Renowned actress Sharmila Tagore will inaugurate the ceremony, which will be followed by a cultural programme.

Jaya Ahsan's Iranian film, "Fereshte", is set to be screened at the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), which is scheduled to commence on January 20 at the Bangladesh National Museum Auditorium. Directed by Morteza Atashzamzam, this collaborative film, a joint venture between Bangladesh and Iran, was filmed in Bangladesh and explores the humane stories of a rickshaw puller and the struggles of working-class people.

The opening ceremony of the festival will feature the screening of "Fereshte" during the Asian Film Competition segment at around 5 pm, following the kick-off at 4 pm. Renowned actress Sharmila Tagore will inaugurate the ceremony, which will be followed by a cultural programme. Another notable film, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", directed by Shyam Benegal, is scheduled for screening at 7 pm.

Ahmed Muztaba Zaman Shovon, the director of DIFF, shared insights into the event, stating, "This year, our country focus is 'China,' and we have arranged a 'Wide-Angle Film Poster Exhibition' focusing on Chinese movies." Sharmila Tagore, part of the esteemed jury in the Asian competition section, will be joined by judges including Russian producer Anna Shalashina, Chinese film expert and producer Dr Shi Chuan, Bangladeshi director Samia Zaman, and Thai director and producer Tom Waller. Their responsibilities include evaluating films in various categories within the Asian competition section of the Dhaka festival, such as best movie, producer, actor, actress, screenwriter, and cinematographer.

The Dhaka Film Festival will also feature masterclasses by noted filmmakers, including Iranian director Majid Majidi, renowned for "Children of Heaven". In addition, masterclasses will be led by distinguished musician Anjan Dutt and Chinese film expert Shi Chuan.

With plans to showcase approximately 250 films from 75 countries, the festival will host competitions in various sections, including Asian Cinema, Retrospective, Tribute, Wide Angle, Bangladesh Panorama, Cinema of the World, Children Films, Women Filmmakers, Short and Independent Films, and Spiritual Films. The Dhaka International Film Festival is scheduled to run from January 20 to 28.