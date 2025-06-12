Star Cineplex ramps up ‘Utshob’ showtimes

The family entertainer "Utshob" is winning over audiences, drawing packed houses at Star Cineplex.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Jaya Ahsan, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Aupee Karim, the film has quickly become a crowd-puller. Fans are flocking to multiplexes not only to watch the movie but also to catch glimpses of the stars, who have been actively promoting the film on-site.

Due to overwhelming demand, many moviegoers were unable to get tickets in recent days. In response, the filmmakers requested an increase in the number of screenings—and Star Cineplex has obliged.

Director Tanim Noor told Prothom Alo that starting tomorrow, "Utshob" will be screened 13 times daily at the multiplex chain. On the day of the release, the film had five shows, followed by nine shows per day from the next. Yesterday, Star Cinelplex screened 10 shows, and today, it will run 11 shows.

The buzz around "Utshob" has been fueled not only by its ensemble cast but also by its nostalgic nods to the 1990s through its music and trailers. The film is billed as a wholesome, family-oriented social drama. Its tongue-in-cheek tagline reads: "Statutory Warning: Not to be watched without family."

The teaser and trailer pay tribute to iconic works from Bangladeshi television and cinema. One standout moment features Chanchal Chowdhury delivering the line, "How strange, why did the man get angry?"—a direct reference to the beloved TV drama "Aj Robibar", sure to resonate with long-time viewers. Director Tanim Noor hinted that the film includes several such references that aim to transport audiences back in time.

"Utshob" boasts an ensemble cast rarely seen together on screen. it stars Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Soumya Jyoti, and Sadia Ayman, among others.