TV & Film
Mon Dec 25, 2023 06:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:39 AM

Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan make the best mother-son duo on Koffee With Karan 8

Mon Dec 25, 2023 06:46 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 12:39 AM
Photo: Collected

In the upcoming episode of "Koffee with Karan 8", veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, are set to grace the show hosted by Karan Johar. A comical promo has been released by Johar, providing a glimpse into the humorous dynamics between the mother-son duo.

Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's appearance on "Koffee with Karan 8" has already created anticipation. The latest promo reveals Johar's probing questions that left Saif Ali Khan blushing with embarrassment. The esteemed actress, Sharmila Tagore, took the opportunity to unveil surprising anecdotes about her son during the show's filming. 

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar expressed, "A regal episode is on the horizon! Witness the candid banter between the mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan, on the newest instalment of #KoffeeWithKaranS8."

Sharmila Tagore graced the show donning an elegant black floral saree, radiating charm, while Saif Ali Khan sported a suave all-black attire. The on-screen chemistry between the mother-son pair promises an engaging and lively episode. 

When inquired about Saif's college days, Sharmila Tagore amusingly mentioned, "He didn't attend university... He asked out an air hostess and went somewhere." Saif interjected playfully, acknowledging the exaggeration in his mother's words. While asked not to interrupt his mother, Saif humorously added, "I need my own episode".

 

Sharmila TagoreSaif Ali KhanKoffee with Karan 8
