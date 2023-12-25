Comedian Ali Wong files for divorce from Justin Hakuta

Ali Wong, the renowned comedian, has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Justin Hakuta, more than a year after announcing their separation.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Wong, 41, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the primary reason for the dissolution of their eight-year marriage. The couple reportedly parted ways on April 10, 2022, as stated in the filing.

The "Beef" star is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6. Allegedly, they are currently in mediation to determine the equitable division of their assets.

In April 2022, a representative for Wong confirmed the separation to ET, emphasising an amicable split. "The split between Ali and her husband is amicable," a source told ET at the time. "The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly."

Wong and Hakuta initially met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010, where Hakuta, 41, was a Harvard Business School student. They exchanged vows four years later.

In past interviews, Wong discussed the impact of her career on their relationship. She acknowledged the adjustments and transitions the couple underwent, especially with her rising fame.

Recently, Wong shared with The Hollywood Reporter her mother's emotional response to the divorce, expressing her challenge in dealing with her mother's apprehensions about societal perceptions.

Amidst the divorce, Wong was romantically linked to comedian Bill Hader. They rekindled their relationship earlier this year after a brief split and were seen together in Los Angeles.

Hader, known for his role in "Barry", shares daughters with his ex-wife, Maggie Carey, from whom he separated in 2018. The comedian has been linked to various Hollywood figures, including Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick, in the past.