Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:13 PM

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun make Golden Globes history with ‘Beef’ wins. Photo: Reuters

Ali Wong and Steve Yeun secured Golden Globes for Best Actress and Actor in a Limited TV Series, respectively, for their remarkable performances in Netflix's "Beef" on Sunday evening.

Wong and Yeun make history as the first actors of Asian descent to win in their respective categories.

Sunday's dual recognition represents the inaugural win and nomination for both Yeun and Wong.

In her speech, Wong expressed gratitude to Yeun, the cast, and the crew, stating that the friendships formed on set "will always be the best thing that came out of 'Beef.'"

Wong extended her gratitude to her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares two children, acknowledging, "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

Yeun incorporated a humorous reference to the Disney movie "Frozen" while mentioning his children in his speech.

"The story I usually tell myself is one of isolation and separateness. And then you come up here, and you have this moment, and you can only just think about everyone else," Yeun reflected, adding with a laugh, "And that feels like the plot of 'Frozen,' " said the actor. 

He continued, saying, "I'm just so thankful. I am the recipient of a long line of compassionate love, protection, and goodwill, so I appreciate this."

The first season of "Beef" premiered in April on Netflix to critical acclaim.

Featuring Yeun and Wong, the dark comedy unfolds the story of two strangers entangled in a road rage incident, sparking a wild feud and thrilling adventure as they succumb to their impulses.

