Comedian Neel Nanda passes away shortly after celebrating 32nd birthday

Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian Neel Nanda, aged 32, known for his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, has tragically passed away. The news was confirmed by his long-time manager, Greg Weiss, who had been associated with Nanda since his early career at 19 years old, as reported by Variety.

Details regarding the cause of Nanda's death remain undisclosed. Following his passing, fellow comedians have paid tribute to his memory. Nanda's journey in comedy began in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was born to Indian immigrants. Numerous comedy clubs and colleagues from the comedy fraternity expressed condolences on social media, mourning Nanda and his comedic contributions.

In a conversation with The Times, manager Greg Weiss confirmed the news, stating, "Yes, unfortunately, my client of over 11 years has passed. Nanda was a great comic, friend, and a fantastic human being."

Nanda's recent celebration of his 32nd birthday added a saddening note to the news of his untimely demise. Nine days before his passing, the comedian headlined a comedy club in Toronto for the first time, described as a 'positive force' in comedy. His engaging performance at the club, reported by the LA Times, left the audience in laughter and admiration. Nanda had also invited fans to celebrate his birthday weekend downtown after the show.

Dave Curran, owner of Jokers Theatre & Comedy Club, expressed shock and sorrow, recalling Nanda's ability to bring joy to audiences. "He made our audiences smile and so happy," said Curran, who hired Nanda six months ago due to his remarkable talent and warm personality.

In response to the news, fellow comedian John Roy expressed his condolences on X, stating, "RIP Neel Nanda, a great comic who built a whole comedy scene in Santa Monica nearly single-handedly and always gave his all and was welcoming to everyone."