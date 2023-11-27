Sharmila Tagore set to visit Dhaka

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival has unveiled a lineup of masterclasses featuring distinguished filmmakers and artistes.

Recently, the organisers revealed that renowned actress Sharmila Tagore is set to come to Dhaka as part of the esteemed jury at the Asian competition section of the event.

Joining Sharmila Tagore in the Asian competition section as judges are Russian producer Anna Shalashina, Chinese film expert and producer Dr Shi Chuan, Bangladeshi director Samia Zaman, and Thai director and producer Tom Waller.

Their responsibilities include evaluating films under various categories such as best movie, producer, actor, actress, screenwriter, and cinematographer within the Asian competition section of the Dhaka festival.

Apart from Sharmila Tagore, the Dhaka Film Festivverall his year will feature masterclasses by noted filmmakers. Iranian director Majid Majidi, famous for "Children of Heaven", will lead a masterclass on filmmaking. Moreover, renowned musician Anjan Dutt and Chinese film expert Shi Chuan will also conduct masterclasses at the festival.

The Dhaka International Film Festival, the largest film event in the country, has been held consistently since 1992. Organised by the Rainbow Film Society under the slogan 'Aesthetic Films, Mindful Audience, Enlightened Society,' its upcoming 22nd edition will showcase over 250 movies from 75 countries.

The Dhaka International Film Festival will run from January 20 to 28.