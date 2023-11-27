TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:42 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 11:00 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Sharmila Tagore set to visit Dhaka

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 27, 2023 10:42 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 11:00 AM
Sharmila Tagore set to visit Dhaka
Photo: Collected

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival has unveiled a lineup of masterclasses featuring distinguished filmmakers and artistes.

Recently, the organisers revealed that renowned actress Sharmila Tagore is set to come to Dhaka as part of the esteemed jury at the Asian competition section of the event.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Joining Sharmila Tagore in the Asian competition section as judges are Russian producer Anna Shalashina, Chinese film expert and producer Dr Shi Chuan, Bangladeshi director Samia Zaman, and Thai director and producer Tom Waller. 

Their responsibilities include evaluating films under various categories such as best movie, producer, actor, actress, screenwriter, and cinematographer within the Asian competition section of the Dhaka festival.

Apart from Sharmila Tagore, the Dhaka Film Festivverall his year will feature masterclasses by noted filmmakers. Iranian director Majid Majidi, famous for "Children of Heaven", will lead a masterclass on filmmaking. Moreover, renowned musician Anjan Dutt and Chinese film expert Shi Chuan will also conduct masterclasses at the festival. 

The Dhaka International Film Festival, the largest film event in the country, has been held consistently since 1992. Organised by the Rainbow Film Society under the slogan 'Aesthetic Films, Mindful Audience, Enlightened Society,' its upcoming 22nd edition will showcase over 250 movies from 75 countries.

Read more

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi set to visit Dhaka

The Dhaka International Film Festival will run from January 20 to 28. 

Related topic:
Sharmila Tagore22nd Dhaka International Film Festival
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Headlines vs Hemlines: The pervasive bias of entertainment journalism against women

Headlines vs Hemlines: The pervasive bias of entertainment journalism against women

Renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi set to visit Dhaka

2w ago

Sharmila Tagore Dazzles Dhaka!

Sex symbol image doesn't last for long: Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore returns to Bengali cinema after 14 years

মুক্তি পাওয়া ফিলিস্তিনি
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

গাজায় যুদ্ধবিরতি শেষ হচ্ছে আজ, মেয়াদ বাড়াতে চায় হামাস

চলমান চার দিনের যুদ্ধবিরতির তৃতীয় দিনে গতকাল গাজার স্থানীয় সময় সন্ধ্যায় হামাস জানায়, তারা যুদ্ধবিরতি শেষ হওয়ার পর এর মেয়াদ বাড়ানো হোক।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নাটোরে ফিলিং স্টেশনে দাঁড়িয়ে থাকা ৩ বাসে আগুন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে