Bidya Sinha Mim’s ‘Manush’ set to release in Kolkata

National Film Award-winning actress Bidya Sinha Mim is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film, "Manush". The catch? The release is not happening in her home country but in the vibrant city of Kolkata, India.

In "Manush," Mim shares the screen with the renowned Tollywood actor Jeet, under the direction of Sanjoy Samaddar. The actress expresses her excitement about the project, stating, "The news of a new film releasing in Kolkata is delightful. A new film release means working on something new and exciting. I am eagerly looking forward to it."

Photo: Collected

The story of "Manush" centres around the cruelty of human nature and the consequences of people losing their humanity. "The fantastic storyline will resonate well with the audience. I hope viewers go and watch the film," she said.

Reflecting on her experience working with Jeet, Mim added, "I have previously worked with Jeet and had a great experience. Jeet is not only a talented actor but also a wonderful person."

When probed about her upcoming projects, she disclosed, "I have received several scripts, and I am reading them. If I find something that resonates with me, I will take up the project."

Emphasising her preference for roles grounded in strong narratives, the actress remarked, "The story and characters take precedence for me. I always want to work in good, meaningful films."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Mim enjoyed a successful year with films like "Poran" and "Damal", which gained widespread acclaim and love from the audience. Adding to her recent successes, her latest film, "Antarjal", has also been released.

Beyond the silver screen, Mim captured attention for her role in a web series last year. She commented, "Audiences always appreciate good storytelling. The story of 'Mission Hunt Down' was compelling and well-received."

Celebrating her birthday on November 10, the actress shared, "I spent the day beautifully with Sony. However, my parents are not in the country, and I missed them a lot on my special day."

In her upcoming film, "Digante Fuler Agu", Mim takes on the role of Professor Panna Kaysar. The film, awaiting release, is part of a government-funded initiative in the cinema industry.