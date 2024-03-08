Empowering voices reflect on progress and challenges of women

Every year, International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the strides women have made in society. It's a day filled with discussions, events, and reflections on women's rights and their integral role in shaping the world. As we commemorate this day once again, prominent figures have shared their perspectives on the ongoing journey towards gender equality.

Veteran artiste Dolly Johur reflects, "Women have traversed a long path. They are not only managing households but also excelling in their careers and embracing motherhood. Despite past limitations in education and societal roles, women have shattered barriers. Today, they stand tall in various fields, aspiring for further progress."

"Gone are the days when women were confined within the walls of their homes. Every family now encourages their daughters to pursue education, career, and independence. Women are no longer restrained by outdated societal norms; they are breaking new ground in every profession, showcasing exceptional talent and resilience," Shanta Islam notes.

Dhallywood actress Pori Moni emphasises, "Let's envision a world where every woman's life is as fulfilling as any man's. Just as the birth of a son is celebrated, so too should the birth of a daughter. It's time to view women not through a lens of difference but as equals. Women are not just confined to domestic roles anymore; they are illuminating every corner of society with their presence and contributions."

"Respect for women should be foundational, recognising their inherent dignity as human beings. "As we witness women excelling in various spheres, it's crucial to acknowledge their capabilities and provide unwavering support. Let's nurture a culture of appreciation and love, propelling women towards even greater heights," asserts actress and model Bidya Sinha Mim, who is also the national ambassador of Unicef Bangladesh.

"Sabrina" famed actress Mehazabien Chowdhury advocates, "On International Women's Day, let's work towards eliminating all barriers obstructing women's progress. They possess immense talent and potential; it's time to unleash it fully. Women deserve not just respect but equal opportunities devoid of obstacles. May their journey be adorned with love, respect, and boundless success."

"For me, every day is Women's Day. True respect for women begins at home and reverberates throughout society. When women are valued and empowered, our nation thrives. Let's embrace collaboration over competition, recognising the indispensable role of women in every aspect of life. As we celebrate International Women's Day, may every woman be cherished and empowered to lead with grace," said "Surongo" famed Tama Mirza.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let's heed these voices and continue our collective journey towards a more equitable and inclusive world, where every woman's potential is fully realised and celebrated.