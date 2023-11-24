Portraying a police officer was challenging: Bidya Sinha Mim

Bidya Sinha Mim starrer “Manush” to hit theatres today in Kolkata and West Bengal.

"Manush", featuring the nationally acclaimed actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and the popular Tollywood actor Jeet, is hitting theatres today across Kolkata and West Bengal.

Written by the director Sanjoy Somadder himself, the story of "Manush" depicts the cruelty of human nature and the consequences of people losing their humanity.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, Mim shared her experience and challenges regarding her latest film.

How do you feel about the exclusive premiere of your film in Kolkata today?

The release of a new film signifies a fresh experience for me. I'm feeling very positive, albeit a bit overwhelmed. It's been a while since a new film premiered in Kolkata. I am hopeful that the audience will warmly welcome it.

In the film 'Manush', you take on the role of a police officer. How do you anticipate the audience's reaction to this character?

Stepping into the shoes of a police officer for the first time in my career has been a fantastic journey. I genuinely hope the audience appreciates this portrayal. I've invested a lot of effort in bringing this character to life.

Playing a police officer must have posed its challenges. Could you share your experience?

Introducing a new character always brings a set of challenges. Portraying a police officer was indeed demanding. I dedicated substantial preparation to the role, and challenges become fulfilling when you successfully overcome them. In short, playing a police officer was quite a challenging experience.

This marks your second film with Jeet, both featuring police officer roles. How was the collaboration with him?

Jeet is an extraordinary and genuinely good person. His artistic prowess is exceptional. Collaborating with him as an actor was a fantastic experience. Our previous work in "Sultan" showcased his versatility, and "Manush" continues this trend with another stellar performance. Director Sanjoy Somadder has put significant effort into shaping the film.

Is there any new film on the horizon?

I have received an offer for a new film. Once all details are finalised, I'll be able to share more. Currently, I'm delving into the script, understanding the story and characters.