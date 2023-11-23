‘Will get married in January’

In the midst of soaring anticipation for her upcoming film "Manusher Bagan", renowned actress Swagata has made a groundbreaking announcement that has set the showbiz circle abuzz. Alongside the news of her eagerly awaited film directed by Nurul Alam Atik and another film, titled "Deyaler Desh", directed by Mishu Monir, Swagata dropped a bombshell– she is getting married.

The actress revealed her plans stating, "I am getting married. I made the final decision last month for a January wedding. Everything is falling into place."

When asked about the identity of her spouse, Swagata responded, "I will reveal everything when the time is right. However, I am making a beautiful decision in life. I am expecting everyone's love and prayers."

Amidst this personal milestone, Swagata is also set to stun audiences with her latest film, "Ashomvob", where she takes on the challenging feat of playing five characters. Describing the film, she shared, "It's an incredibly beautiful story. A family-oriented film, just like watching with family."

Reflecting on her experience working under the direction of Aruna Biswas, Swagata spoke highly of the talented director. "She is an extraordinarily talented director. Not only as an artiste but also as a director, she has risen from a family. She has had a great experience working under her direction."

When asked about her experience of working with a female director, Swagata said, "I don't think in terms of male or female directors. I consider Aruna Biswas as a director, and a very good one at that. She has worked with great care, love, and effort."

Beyond her acting prowess, Swagata is also venturing into the world of music, working on new songs and promising a new video for her audience. "I am working on new songs. A new video is coming soon. Something new and good for the audience," she shared.

While Swagata is recognized for her multifaceted talents in acting, singing, and hosting, she acknowledged that her current focus leans towards dramas. "Now I am devoting more time to dramas. I have shot for several dramas. More shoots are planned for the future," she revealed.

As inquiries arise about her future film projects, Swagata tantalizingly hints at exciting prospects, saying, "Proposals for new and diverse films are coming in. Talks are underway. When everything is finalized, then I can let you know."