I've portrayed tragic heroes with conviction, that's why people love me: Bappa Raj

Actor Bappa Raj embodies the tale of unsuccessful love or a tragic love story in the world of triangular love or sacrifices, and this is why he is beloved by audiences. Hence, many refer to Bappa Raj as the 'successful hero of unsuccessful love.'

During a press conference for Aruna Biswas's film "Ashomvob" held last night, Bappa Raj finally spoke about this, saying, "If I have acted in a hundred movies, I may have played characters like this in eight to ten of them. Perhaps, the way I portrayed such characters resonated well with the audience, and that's why it remains in their hearts. As a result, I have found a place in people's hearts as the hero of unsuccessful love."

He further explained, "Many people think all my films are the same. I've acted in various genres, including action and family stories. But yes, I've done these characters properly, which has earned me a place in the audience's minds. Now, I see that those songs and dialogues have gone viral on Facebook and other media."

When asked why he is not seen in films nowadays, he replied, "The same character appears in the films that come to me repeatedly. I don't like to play the same character repeatedly. I have grown older, so I want to take on more substantial roles. I said this more than five years ago. Media directors are doing well; they are catching up with time. FDC cinematography, production, and concepts are lagging behind."

Bappa Raj made his acting debut in 1986 through the film "Chapadangar Bou", directed by his father, actor Abdur Razzak. Afterwards, life's complexities and a lack of recognition prompted him to act in numerous films, often alongside his father. He was last seen in the movie "Poramon 2".