Sohana Saba reveals her relationship status

In recent news circulating within showbiz circles, film actress Sohana Saba has become a topic of interest due to her involvement in a relationship. Rumours have been circulating about her quick decision to settle down through marriage, prompting questions about the authenticity of her newfound connection.

Responding to the speculation, Sohana Saba, renowned for her role in the Kabori-directed film "Ayna", candidly shared, "I am in a relationship; this is true. We have been together for two and a half years. I have never denied being in a relationship."

When pressed about the possibility of marriage and its timing, she gracefully replied, "Everyone will know when the time comes. I cannot specify when it will happen. I hope it will be beautiful and happen with the blessings of our families."

Opening up about her partner, Saba expressed, "In my eyes, he is the most beautiful person on earth; he is the person I like and admire deeply."

Interestingly, Saba's social media activity has also been under scrutiny. It has been observed that she frequently posts photos on Facebook, some of which include images of another person. However, a significant portion of these photos is either cropped or occasionally blurred, raising questions about the reasons behind such mysterious actions.

Explaining her actions, the actress shared, "I do such things so that he doesn't catch any evil eyes. I don't want anyone else to bat an eye on the person I love."

In addition to her personal life, Saba's professional ventures continue to make headlines. Her latest film, "Ashomvob", was released in November. Reflecting on her career, she stated, "I haven't done a lot of films in my career. Even though I have done a few, they have been appreciated by the audience. I will definitely do films, but selectively."

Regarding OTT productions, Saba remarked, "Quality works are being done nowadays, and I have also worked in OTT productions. If something good comes along my way, I will collaborate."