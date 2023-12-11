‘I have received justice’: Mahiya Mahi back in election race

Bangladesh Election Commission has restored the candidacy of popular Bangladeshi actress Sharmin Akter Nipa, also known as Mahiya Mahi, for the Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Responding to Mahiya Mahi's appeal to the scrapping of her candidacy on Monday, the EC reversed the previous decision scrapping her ability to contest the poll.

"I have received justice. I have started to believe a fair election under this EC is possible," said the actress.

"I was honest and deliberate in my conviction that I didn't do anything wrong so I knew that the EC's decision would be reversed. Now I am all ready and excited to start my election campaigns and mobilise the people of my constituency," said the actress.

Recently, the actress made headlines when she bought nomination papers from the ruling Bangladesh Awami League to run for the Chapainawabganj-2 seat, but she was passed over by the party. She then decided to run as an independent candidate for the Rajshahi-1 seat.

As per election regulations, she was required to submit a list of signatures from one percent of the constituency's voter base as an independent candidate. However, election officials invalidated her nomination during the screening process due to the presence of 'fake voter signatures' in her submitted documents on Dec 3.

Mahi had challenged the decision and appealed it with the EC.