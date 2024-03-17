Film Artistes Association election: Mahiya Mahi likely to participate, Nirab abstains

Festivities have commenced across BFDC surrounding the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) election. Conversations are rife regarding the affiliations with either the Dipjol-Misha panel or the Nipun panel. Notably, Nana Shah, Shahnoor, DA Tayeb, and fight director Arman have shifted their allegiance from Nipun's panel to join the Dipjol-Misha panel. It's anticipated that actress Mahiya Mahi will most definitely participate in the elections as part of this panel too.

In this context, Mahiya Mahi expressed her intentions, stating, "If I decide to participate in the elections of the Film Artistes Association, I will contest from Misha bhai's panel. I have a special inclination toward this panel because I believe in supporting those who stand by me in times of adversity. When I reached out to them regarding an issue, they extended their support without hesitation. Therefore, there is a strong likelihood of my candidacy being affiliated with this panel."

Actor Nirab Hossain stated, "Prior to the election, I will be occupied with film shooting commitments and Eid-related work. Therefore, I won't have the time to participate. Although I have received invitations from two panels, I am not inclined to join the electoral process. Starting tomorrow (March 18), I will be in Mongla for the filming of the movie 'Operation Jackpot', where I will remain for a week."

"After Eid, I will be traveling abroad to participate in an event, so I won't be able to pay attention to the election. In the past, people were more interested in hearing about movies, but now there's a keen interest in the news about the Film Artistes Association. It's disheartening that people perceive there is less focus on filmmaking in FDC now, and more emphasis is placed on elections. This shift in perception is saddening."

The scheduled date for the Bangladesh Film Artists Association elections, initially set for April 19 at FDC, has been moved to April 27. Khorshed Alam Khoshru is appointed as the election commissioner of the association, with Shamsul Alam holding the position of the appeal board chairman this time around.