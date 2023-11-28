Mahiya Mahi and Shakil Khan vie for election seats as independent candidates

Dhallywood witnessed an array of celebrities vying for a seat this election. Many of them brought nomination forms to contest as Awami League candidates, but only Ferdous Ahmed secured the nomination. He is now the nominated candidate for the Dhaka-10 seat.

Following their unsuccessful attempts to secure nominations, Mahiya Mahi and Shakil Khan have chosen to participate in the election as independent candidates.

Actress Mahiya Mahi has chosen to run as an independent candidate in the Rajshahi-1 (Tanor-Godagari) constituency.

Mahiya Mahi said, "While I aspired to be nominated by the Awami League, I respect their decision and I have decided to participate in the election as an independent candidate. As a dedicated worker of the Awami League, I see it as my duty to engage in a competitive election. I am now a contender in this competitive electoral process."

Meanwhile, Shakil Khan, a former popular face in showbiz, submitted a nomination form for the Bagerhat-3 seat but was unsuccessful in securing the party's nomination. The actor plans on running as an independent candidate. The actor will disclose his final decision after a discussion with the Prime Minister today.

Shakil Khan stated, "Having served the people of Bagerhat for an extended period, I aspire to be elected as an independent representative of these constituents. My competition is not against the party; rather, it is with the opposing candidate."