Eid holidays meant a break from school: Sohana Saba

Sohana Saba reminisces the sweet memories of childhood Eid, when she used to visit her grandparent's house.

"The memories of visiting my grandfather's house on Eid during my childhood are like rose-coloured glasses, resounding in the story of my life, and I adore them dearly. I have no desire to let these memories fade; they are precious to me. During the Eid holidays, my family and I would travel to my grandfather's house, where we would stay for a few days. I vividly remember the moments spent wandering around the village, immersed in the sights and sounds of nature. It felt like stepping into a whole new world, where the calls of birds and the beauty of the surroundings captivated my senses.

I used to be filled with immense happiness during Eid, often expressing my joy through shouts of excitement. Those moments are etched into my memory. I fondly recall the anticipation of the Eid holidays, which meant a break from school. I cherish those days of freedom and fun.

The tradition of wearing new clothes was another highlight, and I would eagerly dress up in a new outfit each day for the entire Eid week. Now, witnessing the joy of Eid through my own child's eyes, I find myself longing and reminiscing about the Eid celebrations of my girlhood."