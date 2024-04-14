5 documentaries to watch on Netflix this break

Who doesn't love Netflix documentaries? The suspense and thrill of a well-produced Netflix original leave viewers enchanted, anticipating more. And with the Eid and Pahela Baishakh break coinciding together, now's the perfect time to gather with friends and family to sit back and binge-watch all that Netflix has to offer!

From intriguing crime cases to stories about historical icons who've changed the world, here are five breath-taking documentaries that will leave you astonished.

My Octopus Teacher (2020)

Academy Award-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher showcases filmmaker Craig Foster's unexpected friendship with a wild common octopus over a year.

Foster began free diving in 2018 on the coast of South Africa, and it was there that he found a unique octopus whom he began developing a wholesome friendship with.

The film explores their blossoming relationship, with the octopus opening up to Foster, even teaching him valuable lessons about life and humanity at times through natural challenges underwater, as their mentor-like relationship builds up over time.

This simple yet heartfelt story with its bittersweet ending is a great watch with friends and family alike, especially if you're an avid animal lover.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case (2023)

Surrounding the true story of the Koodathayi cyanide killing case, Curry & Cyanide unfolds the events of the mysterious deaths of six members of the same family, stretching 14 years.

The documentary explores Jolly Joseph, the woman behind the six killings and the centre of this strange case, and her motives in taking down six of her relatives including her husband, all surprisingly in the same fashion; poisoning them with cyanide-laced food.

Curry & Cyanide delves deep into Jolly Joseph's complex background and how she meticulously planned the murders, seemingly being under the radar from 2002 to 2016, with no one ever batting an eye.

An interesting story with well-presented details, this documentary is a must-watch for all the true crime junkies out there.

The Mars Generation (2017)

Have you ever wondered if life on Mars was ever possible? It may be so!

The Mars Generation showcases the story of a group of talented and ambitious teenagers at Space Camp, exploring potential ideas about mankind's journey to Mars.

Along with famous figures Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson, they come together to discuss and reflect on NASA's developments and history, and the plans humanity takes on fulfilling the promising goal of making it to Mars.

The Mars Generation is an optimistic documentary that will leave viewers, especially science and space enthusiasts, immensely pleased. Filled with hope and creativity, this documentary is perfect for friends and family alike; you may even find yourself open to new ideas about Mars after watching!

Our Planet (2019)

If you're big into serene documentaries that delve into the beauty of Earth and Mother Nature, you'll enjoy this one. A great documentary series perfect for family time, Our Planet, narrated by David Attenborough, explores the vast diversity of the animal and plant life that surrounds us.

Our Planet is a beautifully filmed documentary, with two seasons each filled with soothing yet majestic scenes of our diverse world. It also explores the effect of climate change on wildlife and nature as a whole, which adds an educational aspect to it.

This documentary will not only teach you lessons about climate change and life on Earth, but also serve as a great educational tool for kids, and is a reminder as to how magnificent our planet truly is.

American Symphony (2023)

American Symphony is a heart-melting story about singer and songwriter Jon Batiste, and a year in his life involving his music career and simultaneously his wife's struggle with leukaemia.

The documentary showcases the strength and dedication exhibited by Batiste during a tumultuous period of his life, which included his 11 nominations at the Grammys and the shocking news when he learns his wife's cancer is back.

A passionate love story, American Symphony shows us the raw and vulnerable moments between the couple and how hardships and successes influence people's lives, like renowned individuals such as Batiste himself.

This wholesome love story is a perfect watch for lovers and friends alike, with a beautiful blend of romance and music.

Pelé (2021)

All about the man who went on to change the world of football forever, this documentary shows us Pelé's journey from a young footballer to a national and worldwide Brazilian icon. Fans of the Brazilian star and football lovers alike will love this informative documentary.

The film explores Pelé's beginnings — his childhood as a talented footballer, and how his natural skills lead him to represent the Brazilian national football team. It also touches upon Brazilian politics at that time, which includes the dictatorship.

With interviews and accounts of his life by his friends and family, viewers are able to delve into Pelé's professional and personal life. So, sit back and enjoy the story of one of the greatest football legends who ever lived, and the beautiful game of football as Pelé called it!