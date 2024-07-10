Fortunate to have started my journey with Kabori apa's 'Ayna’: Sohana Saba

She made her acting debut with the film "Ayna", directed by noted actress and filmmaker Kabori Sarwar. The film, released in 2006, marks a landmark project for the actress to date. She shared memories of working on the movie with The Daily Star.

"I will always be grateful to Kabori apa for believing in me. She was not just a great artiste but also a great human being. I feel lucky that I could begin my career with her film."

She also reminisced about her first shot, which was taken in Gazipur. "It was a walking scene, and it was good to go in one take. It was my first experience in film."

Since her first project, Saba has had one rule which she has been following to date. "I am committed to my work, and whatever I do, I try to do it with complete attention and dedication."

She shared the screen with Ferdous in "Ayna", and her father's role was portrayed by noted filmmaker Subhash Dutta. "I had an emotional scene with Subhash Dutta, where I hugged him and cried, and Kabori apa told me that the dress code is very important when doing an emotional scene."

There are numerous memories that Saba experienced with Kabori. "Every little tip she suggested is still with me, and I always follow them while acting on screen."

When Kabori was looking for a new face for her film, a television commercial featuring Saba became popular. "At that time, I was doing small screen projects and commercials. It was then that Shahidul Alam Sachchu bhai told her about me. I went to meet her and gave an audition; the rest is history."

After giving the audition, Saba waited for the results. "After the audition, I visited her office a few times with my mother, and we used to listen to the script. One day, I asked her if I was selected for the role. She didn't respond verbally but gave me the contract papers to sign. This was her approach."

The film's shooting took place in Pubail for about a week and also at BFDC. "During the shooting at BFDC for another week, I was approached for many films. However, I did not sign any of those at that time."

Reminiscing about her memories with Kabori, Saba shared, "Today, Kabori apa is no longer with us. I miss her so much. I owe her a lot and have a lot of love and respect for her. I am fortunate to have started my film journey with Kabori apa's 'Ayna'."

"We had a great relationship as long as she lived. She was very affectionate towards me, and her personality was very captivating," she concluded.