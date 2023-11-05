I hold high expectations for artiste like Aruna Biswas: Sohana Saba

Actress Sohana Saba made her silver screen debut in the movie "Ayna", directed by the renowned Kabori Sarwar. Saba subsequently gained popularity through her roles in various films. Her latest movie, "Ashomvob", has recently been released, and it was also directed by another veteran actress, Aruna Biswas.

Sohana Saba recently sat down with The Daily Star to discuss her experience working on the government-funded film, "Ashomvob".

What are your expectations for the movie 'Ashomvob'?

As an actress in the film, my expectations are extremely high. I especially have great expectations for an artiste like Aruna Biswas, who has considerable experience in directing and has created a beautiful film with "Ashomvob". I would like to encourage everyone to watch the film in the theater because it offers a great cinematic experience and entertainment. Those who have already seen it are praising it.

While working under the direction of Aruna Biswas, did you ever think about the fact that you were working with a female director?

Not at all. It never crossed my mind. A director is a director, and I pay close attention to their guidance. Besides that, Aruna di has surpassed many others as a director, and she approaches her work with great care.

Why do you believe the audience should watch 'Ashomvob'?

Audiences in this country appreciate compelling stories and wholesome entertainment, and this movie offers both. It revolves around a family, encompassing various elements and a captivating journey. Overall, the story is robust, and all the actors have delivered outstanding performances.

What was the most challenging part of filming the movie for you?

I had to shoot a song on a winter night, and I had to stay drenched in water for it. I encountered significant challenges while filming the song, but I didn't perceive it as pain or hardship. It was part of my job, and I approached it accordingly. I believe a photo from the song shoot during that time went viral.

There's talk on the street about you being in a relationship. Is it true?

Yes, it's true. I am deeply in love with someone, and he loves me too. I am in a committed relationship, and all will be revealed when the time is right.