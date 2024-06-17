TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:43 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Sohana Saba’s Turkish Eid

Shah Alam Shazu
Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:31 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:43 PM
Sohana Saba’s Turkish Eid
Photo: Collected

Sohana Saba is passionate about traveling. Whenever she gets time, she goes for a tour. This time, she went to Turkey to celebrate Eid with her friends.

"We plan to stay for quite some time," she said. "Yesterday we celebrated Eid here, we went to many places, it was really fun. I miss my close ones."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sohana Saba’s Turkish Eid
Photo: Collected

Saba is amazed with Turkey's fusion tradition, and the country's environment. "I love the people  here, they are beautiful from inside and out. Also I love the fusion in their tradition, as they are located in a unique geographic location. This results in a mixture of Europe, Asia and Middle Eastern culture as well."  

Sohana Saba’s Turkish Eid
Photo: Collected

Although Saba has visited many countries in the world, she always wished that she would visit Turkey someday. "The more I am exploring the country, I am spellbound with the beauty of nature and the manmade structures."

A theatrical experience on OTT
Read more

A theatrical experience on OTT

Saba concluded by saying nothing beats the beauty and essence of her own country.

Sohana Saba’s Turkish Eid
Photo: Collected
Related topic:
Sohana SabaTurkish EidTurkeyTurkey's fusion traditionEurope, Asia and Middle Eastern culture
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Eid special dance program featuring Mehzabin, Sohana Saba, and Dighi to air on BTV

BTV to air dance programme of Mehzabin, Saba, Dighi

2m ago
Inside Saba's world

Inside Saba's world

10m ago
Bangladeshi film stars shine bright in Tollywood

Bangladeshi film stars shine bright in Tollywood

8m ago

Sohana Saba in new TV play

8y ago
Significance of the damaged historical sites in Syria and Turkey

Significance of the damaged historical sites in Syria and Turkey

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবল বর্ষণ, বন্যা ও জলাবদ্ধতায় সিলেট-সুনামগঞ্জে ঈদ আনন্দে ভাটা

ভারী বর্ষণ ও পাহাড়ি ঢলে তলিয়ে গেছে দুই জেলার বিস্তীর্ণ নিম্নাঞ্চল।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|সংস্কৃতি

কোরবানি নিয়ে ৪ খ্যাতিমানের স্মরণীয় ঘটনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification