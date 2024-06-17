Sohana Saba’s Turkish Eid

Sohana Saba is passionate about traveling. Whenever she gets time, she goes for a tour. This time, she went to Turkey to celebrate Eid with her friends.

"We plan to stay for quite some time," she said. "Yesterday we celebrated Eid here, we went to many places, it was really fun. I miss my close ones."

Photo: Collected

Saba is amazed with Turkey's fusion tradition, and the country's environment. "I love the people here, they are beautiful from inside and out. Also I love the fusion in their tradition, as they are located in a unique geographic location. This results in a mixture of Europe, Asia and Middle Eastern culture as well."

Photo: Collected

Although Saba has visited many countries in the world, she always wished that she would visit Turkey someday. "The more I am exploring the country, I am spellbound with the beauty of nature and the manmade structures."

Saba concluded by saying nothing beats the beauty and essence of her own country.