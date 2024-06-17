A theatrical experience on OTT

This Eid, OTT platform iScreen is bringing theatrical experience into the digital world, with the performance of the popular play "Bhager Manush", directed by Aly Zaker.

Since 1997, this play has been regularly performed in both Bangladesh and abroad. Adapted from a short story 'Toba Tek Singh' written by renowned subcontinental writer Saadat Hasan Manto, the theatrical adaptation of "Bhager Manush" has been written by Mannan Hira, and directed by eminent theater personality Aly Zaker, with assistant direction by Akhtaruzzaman.

Photo: Collected

The show includes brilliant performances by Akhtaruzzaman, Mansura Akter Lovely, Rezaur Rahman, Fakhruzzaman Mitu, Tofayel Sarkar, Pavel Islam, Sunita Barua, Alomgir Hossain, Mahmudul Alam, Yamin Juel, Saiful Babu, Sani, M Anwar Hossen, Chandan Bose, Sabiha Sultana Shimu, Saif, Rakib Al Hasan, and Fatika Binat Eftekhari Maitri.

Photo: Collected

Legendary artist Rafiqun Nabi has designed the poster of the play, while Thandu Rayhan conceptualised the lighting. Mansura Akter Lovely has designed the costumes, Sunita Barua lent her voice, and Mohammad Ali Babul handled the stage decoration.

For those who haven't watched the play yet, they can watch it on iScreen today. It is already available on the platform.

The story revolves around a series of events a few years after the partition of India in 1947. The turmoil of the Second World War has not fully subsided, and communal tensions remain high. While efforts are beginning to rebuild amidst geographic boundaries, the pain of despair, loss of loved ones, and the anguish of division still smolder in people's hearts.

Photo: Collected

Love, friendship, and affection among humans are divided in this subcontinent by two separate nations: India and Pakistan. Yet, partition means division of people, maps, and geography on this land.

It began as an exchange between the two countries. People exchanged for people, religions for religions, and craziness for craziness.