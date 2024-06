Eid Day 1: What to watch on small screen

Television channels are all set to showcase a range of programmes and special dramas for Eid-ul-Azha, as is custom. Alongside fresh new productions, they have planned special screenings of popular films and reminiscing shows. Here's a look at what to watch on the first day of Eid.

BTV

Fiction: Modhujatra

Producer: L Ruma Akter

Cast: Manoj Pramanik, Nowba, Mohammad Bari, Ziaul Hasan Kisloo, and Upoma among others

Time: After BTV's news at 8 pm

Eid Special Programme: Eid Adda

Guest: Sujata, Rozina, Omar Sani and Dipjol

Time: 6:20 pm

Band Show: Musical Express

Time: 7 pm

Children's Eid Special Show: Eid Anondo

Producer: Yasmin Akter and Mahedur Rahman

Host: Arni and Brinto

Time: 11:15 am

Eid Adda

ATN Bangla

Special fiction: Katush Kutush Qurbani

Director: Rafat Mozumder Rinku

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Keya Payel and others

Time: 9 am

Feature film: Ami Neta Hobo

Director: Uttom Akash

Cast: Shakib Khan, Bidya Sinha Mim, Omar Sani, Sadek Bachchu

Time: 10:20 am

Children's special magazine programme: Eid er Khushi

Director: 1.25 pm

Television premiere: Bidrohi

Director: Selim Khan

Cast: Shakib Khan, Shobnom Bubly, Sadek Bachchu, Sucharita, and Misha Sawdagor

Time: 2:50 pm

Special tele-fiction: Kajol Chokher Meye

Director: Maruf Hossain Sajib

Cast: Tanjin Tisha and Khairul Basar

Time: 7:45 pm

Special fiction: Bebohar Bibhrat

Director: Hanif Sanket

Cast: Intekhab Dinar, Somya Joyti, and Meghla Shuhashini Tupur among others.

Time: 8: 50 pm

Special Telefilm: Puran Chal Bhate Barey

Director: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tania Bristy

Time: 11:30 pm

Photos: Courtesy of television channels

Banglavision

Telefilm: Uter Mangsho

Director: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Marzul Russell, Chashi Alam and Anik among others

Time: 2:10 pm

Seven Episode Drama: Hadudu (Episode 1)

Director: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell, Anik, Hasan Masud, Waliul Haque Rumi, and Shamima Naznin among others.

Time: 6: 45 pm

Seven Episode Drama: Mannato Bhaloi Chhilo (Episode 1)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Anika Kabir Shakh, and Bachchu Rumel among others

Time: 8:40 pm

Abul Hayat in "Hoi Hoi Holla"

BOISHAKHI

Fiction: Bodhu Kon Alo Laglo Chokher

Director: Al Hajen

Cast: Tanzika Amin, Rahmatullah, Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel and Masum Kamal among others

Time: 9 am

Fiction: Same Same but Different

Director: Mehedi Rony

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Shakila Parvin, and Pranab Sarker Apu among others

Time: 10 am

Musical Programme: Gaane Gaane Eid Ananda

Guest: Salma and band

Time: 11 am

Fiction: Dhora

Director: Hamed Hasan Noman

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tasnuva Tisha, and Sadia Islam among others

Time: 8:10 pm

Fiction: Prem Porikkha

Director: Mabrur Rashid Bannah

Cast: Rashed Shimanto, Ahona Rahman, and Shamima Naznin among others

Time: 9:50 pm

Mega-drama: Qurbanir Haat

Director: S A Haque Olike

Cast: Azizul Hakim, Mir Sabbir, Dilara Zaman, Rashed Mamun Apu, and S A Haque Olike among others

Time: 11:35 pm

Channel i

Telefilm: Prantor

Director: Arif Khan

Script: Badrul Anam Saud

Cast: Sadia Islam Mou, Abdun Nur Shajal, and Zakia Bari Mamo among others

Time: 2:30 pm

A scene from "Mannato Bhaloi Chhilo"

Fiction: Rajputro O Opshori

Director: Chayanika Chowdhury

Script: Faria Hossain

Cast: Parsa Evana, Jonayed Bukdadi, Abul Hayat, and Masum Basher among others.

Time: 4:30 pm

Film: Bicycle O Bhalobasha

Director: Shahidul Alam Shachchu

Cast: Arman Parvez Murad, Saad Naovi, and Shahidul Alam Shachchu among others

Time: 10:15 am

Fiction: Chader Haat

Director: K M Shohag Rana

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Keya Payel

Time: 7:40 pm

Fiction: Kodom

Director: K M Shohag Rana

Story: Rabeya Khatun

Director: Abul Hayat

Cast: Syed Zaman Shaon, Tania Brishty

Time: 9:35 pm

Eid Special Show: Purobi Eid Anondo

Host: 9:25 pm

Time: 9:25 pm

Solo musical programme: Nobo Probhater Tara

Director: Sohel Rana Biddyut

Guest: Rezwana Choudhury Bannya

Time: 5:40 pm

DEEPTO TV

Feature Film: Adventure of Sundarbans

Director: Abu Raihan Jewel

Cast: Siam Ahmed, Pori Moni, Abu Tanvir Huraira

Time: 9 am

Musical Programme: Amader Chhobi Amader Gaan (Episode 1)

Time: 12:10 pm

Feature Film: Bhalobasha Ajkal

Director: P A Kagoj

Cast: Shakib Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Misha Sawdagor

Time: 1 pm

Deepto Original Webfilm: UNO Sir

Director: Syed Shakil

Cast: Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Tanjim Saiyara Totini, Intekhab Dinar

Time: 4 pm

Eid Special Fiction: Bakbakum

Director: Toufiqul Islam

Cast: Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Safa Kabir

Time: 7 pm

Eid Special Fiction: Amar Bou Shob Janey

Director: Maruf Hossain Sajib

Cast: Khairul Basar, Anika Aira

Time: 8 pm

Bidrohi will be aired on ATN Bangla

Seven Episode Drama: Bicycle Prem 2 (Episode 1)

Director: Bishwajit Dutta and Priti Dutta

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadia Ahmed, and Tamim Mridha

Time: 9:45 pm

Special fiction: Abotar

Director: Mursalin Shuvo

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Robena Reza Jui

Time: 10:05 pm

Snippet from the drama "Bish Daat".

Eid Special fiction: Hobu Shoshur Bari

Director: Mahin Khan

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Time: 11:05 pm

DURONTO TV

Seven Episode Drama: Hoi Hoi Holla Season 3 (Episode 1)

Director: Partho Protim

Cast: Kazi Afra Evelina, Ishraq Turjo, Somadrita Prohor, Ayaj Mahmud, Abul Hayat, Sazu Khadem, Pran Roy, and Shahnaz Khushi among others.

Time: 9:30 am, 2 pm and 9:30 pm

Banai Mojar Khabar Maa-Baba R Ami will be aired on Duronto television.

Seven Episode Cooking Show: Banai Mojar Khabar Maa-Baba R Ami Season 3 (Episode 1)

Director: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 9 am, 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm

Seven day Musical show: Durontopona (Day 1)

Director: Farida Lima

Time: 1 pm and 5 pm

Maasranga Television

Seven Episode Drama: Noysho Prohori (Episode 1)

Bokuler Lottery

Script: Brindaban Das

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, nadia, Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 7:20 pm

Tawsif and Niha in "Love Rain"

Seven Episode Drama: Tikka Revenge (Episode 1)

Director: Sagar Jahan

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin, Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel, and Marufa Mithu among others.

Time: 9:10 pm

Fiction: Meghdol

Director: Hasan Rezaul

Cast: Khairul Basar, Tanjim Saiyara Totini

Time: 8 pm

Puppet Show: Gattu Battu

Time: 9 am

Cartoon Series: Shiba

Time: 10 am

Cartoon Series: Motu Patlu

Children band show "Durontopona"

Time: 11:30 am

Feature Film: Local

Director: Saif Chandan

Cast: Ador Azad, Shobnom Bubly

Time: 2:10 pm

Cooking Show: Epar Oparer Ranna

Time: 5:20 pm

Snippet from the film "Bicycle O Bhalobasha".

Fiction: Bhalobashi Tobuo

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Tanjin Tisha

Time: 5:50 pm

Fiction: Mr Motaleb

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Enila Tanjum

Time: 10:20 pm

Telefilm: Love Rain

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Naznin Niha

Time: 11:30 pm

Tanzika Amin in "Bodhu Kon Alo Laglo Chokhe"

NTV

Feature Film: Jontrona

Director: Arifur Zaman Arif

Cast: Ador Azad, Saima Smrity, Manoshi Prokriti

Time: 10:05 am

Telefilm: Bokuler Lottery

Director: Rakesh Basu

Cast: Shohel Mondol, Samira Khan Mahi, Mili Basher, and Masum Basher among others

Time: 2:30 pm

Feature Film: Nawab

Director: Joydeb Mukherji

Cast: Shakib Khan, and Subhashree Ganguly

Time: 4:30 pm

Tikka Revenge

Drama: Bish Daat (Episode 1)

Director: Sakal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Subrin, and Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 6:30 pm

Single Episode Drama: Good Bye

Director: Shahid Un Nabi

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Safa Kabir

Time: 7:55 pm

Single Episode Drama: Leguna Prem

Director: Hasan Rezaul

Cast: Syed Zaman Shaon, Sadya Ayman

Time: 9: 15 pm

Fiction: Viral Bou

Director: Taifur Jahan Ashiq

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tania Brishty

Time: 11:05 pm

Rajputro O Opshori

Special Musical programme: Amader Gaan

Host: Shanta Jahan

Producer: Mohammad Nurujjaman

Guest: Sanjida and Rimi

Time: 12 am